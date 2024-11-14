Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday sale is always a good one to bookmark with beauty deals typically spanning the make-up artist’s bestselling skincare and make-up. Indeed, from the cult Hollywood flawless filter to the viral contour wand, Charlotte Tilbury is our go-to destination for the ultimate face base.

Naturally, with a CT wishlist as long as my arm, I was thrilled to see the brand’s famed Black Friday offering live. While it’s still unclear what the brand will do over the weekend itself, I’ve spotted the Black Friday mystery box 2024 hub page, so here’s hoping there’s another 50 per cent off beauty box on the horizon as more deals drop by the day.

Though there are still reductions to come, the Charlotte Tilbury website Black Friday bonanza has kicked off with some mega deals, including buy one get one free on selected products – so scroll on for my top picks ahead of Black Friday weekend.

Charlotte Tilbury beautiful skin glow kit: Was £69, now £55.20, Charlottetilbury.com

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury/The Independent )

The Charlotte Tilbury beautiful skin foundation is a top pick if you’re after a lightweight yet buildable skin tint. It’s creamy, easy to blend and, when it was reviewed by Ellie, she found that it lasted nearly as well as her favourite full coverage foundations, which is “impressive considering you’d usually have to give up longwear for a glowy finish”. Together with the bestselling beauty light wand in your choice of shade, you’ll be left with a smoothed, glowy complexion from dawn till dusk.

Charlotte Tilbury soft radiance kit: Was £105, now £89.25, Charlottetilbury.com

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury/The Independent )

If you prefer subtle coverage, then the Hollywood flawless filter will be just the ticket for you – it sits between a foundation and a primer. In my review, I found that the “feather-light” formula “let my real skin shine through while concealing any sun spots or redness, and delivering a serious glow”. But this kit also comes with the brand’s concealer and the airbrush flawless foundation, both of which are hero products that are worth investing in, especially when they’re so heavily reduced.

Charlotte Tilbury beautiful skin bronzer duo: Was £90, now £45, Charlottetilbury.com

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury/Lucy Smith )

The two-for-one beauty icons deal is the latest addition to Charlotte Tilbury’s Black Friday bonanza – and it hasn’t disappointed. Reviewing the beautiful skin cream formula in my guide to the best bronzers, it was in fact my favourite of all the cream-textured products. I explained how it’s the product is “forgiving in terms of blending and is versatile enough to use without foundation as a light sweep of colour”. Grab it now with a whopping 50 per cent discount.

Charlotte Tilbury flawless, poreless skin secrets: Was £77, now £61.60, Charlottetilbury.com

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury/The Independent )

If you’ve not tried the Charlotte Tilbury airbrush flawless pressed powder, then take this as your sign to give it a go. It’s so finely milled that it seamlessly sets your face base without caking and, as far as using it on the move goes, it’s pretty hardy and crack-proof even after being lugged about day after day. If you suffer from midday shine or patchy foundation, this duo will be the solution to your woes and is even more lucrative with 20 per cent off. You’ll also get the airbrush flawless filter foundation, which promises to be a full coverage foundation with a natural to matte finish.

Charlotte Tilbury award-winning complexion trio: Was £85, now £59, Charlottetilbury.com

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury/The Independent )

This trio delivers everything you could possibly want from the brand. As setting sprays go, airbrush flawless has got to be one of the best I’ve tried. It’s so good that it took the top spot in the best setting sprays guide, where it was said that “it offers a finish somewhere between matte and glowy, in that we saw refreshed radiance but without overt dewiness or a powder-like finish.” The trio also includes the brand’s renowned magic cream, which will make for a your-skin-but-better finish and the beautiful skin foundation, which took the top spot in Jan Masters’s review of the best foundations for mature skin.

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk lipstick duo: Was £56, now £44.80, Charlottetilbury.com

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury/The Independent )

The Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk range offers you the sort of ‘just bitten’ colour that’s hard to pinpoint. The brand achieves this perfectly for fair skin in the original shade and, with the included medium fill shade, I imagine the same would be true of darker skin tones (watch this space for future testing). With 20 per cent off right now, consider your Christmas party pout sorted.

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk matte beauty blush wand duo: Was £60, now £30, Charlottetilbury.com

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury/The Independent )

One of the most popular cream blushes, Charlotte Tilbury’s pillow talk wands not only allow precise application with their fluffy puff applicators, but they pack a pigment punch, too. I tested the pillow talk peach shade from this year’s (now sold out) Cult Beauty advent calendar, finding it to be creamy, easy to blend and, in terms of finish, the perfect flush of colour. Now, in this buy one get one free deal, you can top up your own stash and gift another to a lucky loved one (or not).

Charlotte Tilbury airbrush brightening flawless finish duo: Was £76, now £38, Charlottetilbury.com

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury/The Independent )

While I haven’t tested the brightening formula of Tilbury’s best-selling airbrush flawless compact, the OG setting powder is one of my favourite products to give my make-up a long-lasting finish. Now, with this buy one get one free deal I’m keen to try this ‘light-bouncing’ iteration, particularly on the duller areas of my under-eyes.

When is the Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday sale?

While the full Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday sale hasn’t kicked off, some of the included reductions are live now, with two for one offers on a handful of best-sellers (think: beauty light wands and pillow talk eyeshadows). As for the official Black Friday bonanza, our industry experts let slip that some big offers will be going live on 19 and 28 November, so get your reminders ready. What can I reveal? Well, from Tuesday 19 November, shoppers can delight in up to 40 per cent off the brand’s skincare and make-up bundles, plus the chance to secure up to three free gifts with a spend over £180.

Usually, the main deals last until the end of Cyber Monday, but I have it on good authority that Charlotte Tilbury’s reductions will extend until Tuesday (3 December). One final tidbit to leave you on: the mystery boxes (plural!) will be returning on 2 December with a whopping 50 per cent off. Mark your calendars and clear your schedules, these boxes won’t stay in stock for long – trust us.

