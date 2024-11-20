Costco membership is practically free thanks to this Black Friday deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Black Friday comes with epic deals on children’s toys, household appliances, beauty favorites and more. But perhaps there’s nothing that you need right now, or you’ve made a pact with your other half to forgo gifts this year. If you want to shop bargains year round and make an investment this Black Friday, retail warehouse giant Costco has come through with a pretty sweet deal.

The one-stop shop has everything you need – from clothing and food to pet products. Similar to Amazon, Target and Walmart, in that you can buy pretty much everything in one place, but at Costco, you can also buy in bulk, making it the perfect place for businesses to stock up.

Right now, if you purchase the gold-star Costco one-year membership, you’ll be emailed a gift card to spend in-store. So the next time you’re getting gas or stocking up on pizza, you can shop for even less.

Costco one-year membership + $45 digital Costco gift card: $65, Stacksocial.com

Costco

Costco’s gold-star membership includes a free household card to share with family and is valid for one year at any Costco location worldwide, and online. The membership costs $65, but when purchasing before December 22 (and redeemed by January 31), you will receive a free $45 digital Costco gift card by email within two weeks.

This fantastic offer makes the Costco gold star membership just $20, which is a really great deal for Costco shoppers in the US and Puerto Rico. The offer is only valid for new members or for members whose memberships have expired for more than 18 months.

