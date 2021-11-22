The countdown to Black Friday 2021 – aka the biggest and best sale event of the year – is well and truly on. With just days to go, excitement is mounting.

In the shopping bonanza there is a deal to be had on everything from tech, laptops and gaming to mattresses, home appliances and beauty products. And it’s all thanks to the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Currys and Argos.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop now

Owing to the huge discounts on offer, it’s the perfect time to get your Christmas shopping done. So if you’re after wow-factor presents for your little ones, we’d recommend reading our guide to the best kids’ toys deals.

But we’ve just spotted that the price of everyone’s favourite family game, Jenga (was £14.99, now £8.79, Amazon.co.uk), has been slashed in Amazon’s Black Friday event.

If you’re looking for something to play during the Chrimbo limbo period, then it’s got to be this. Read on for how you can save a cracking 41 per cent on Jenga now.

Read more:

Hasbro Jenga: Was £14.99, now £8.79, Amazon.co.uk

(Hasbro Gaming)

There’s fun for all the family here. For the uninitiated, the game involves carefully sliding a block out from the tower and placing it at the top of the stack, making sure the whole thing doesn’t come crashing down. While this sounds simple, as the blocks are removed from the bottom, it becomes increasingly unsteady. So how will you stack up?

It’s suitable for children aged six and over and is said to be good for improving strategic and problem-solving skills, as well as hand-eye coordination. But, it’s not just a good pastime for the little ones –it can also be used as a drinking game, so it’s just as fun for adults.

If it sounds like something your game collection is missing, you can currently get Jenga for less than £9 thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Be a winner and snap it up now.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on toys, tech, home appliances and more, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big offers on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart has great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.