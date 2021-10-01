While Friday 26 November may feel a while away, Black Friday 2021 is actually right around the corner.

There are sure to be deals aplenty when the big weekend arrives, and some of the best will certainly be in the world of beauty. From covetable make-up and skincare to pampering bodylotions and great bits for your hair, this sale event is a great time to stock up, or to try out that luxury product you’ve had your eye on.

One brand’s offerings which we can’t wait to find out more about is Jo Malone, which has traditionally kept it fairly low-key when it comes to Black Friday. However, plenty of third-party retailers stock the brand, meaning there are likely to be lots of opportunities to grab a bargain.

Whether it’s a new candle you’re after to fill your space with a gorgeous scent, or a personal cologne fragrance for the new season, Jo Malone London always has the very best of the best.

Read on for everything we know so far about Jo Malone’s Black Friday deals here.

Read more:

Will there be Jo Malone deals on Black Friday 2021?

The brand is yet to confirm whether it will be offering deals for Black Friday, but as there have been opportunities to save on Jo Malone London in past years aorund this time, so we think shoppers will be able to get some sort of discount.

However, customers may have to be a little savvier than usual when it comes to scoring a bargain, by shopping via third-party retailers rather than on the brand’s website. Maybe this year will be different, but we will keep you updated here when we know more.

When will Jo Malone Black Friday deals start?

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday 26 November, with the final day of the event, Cyber Monday, falling on 29 November.

In previous years, brands have started to offer discounts far earlier than the main weekend – sometimes even the start of November – meaning Jo Malone’s Black Friday deals could potentially begin days or weeks before Friday 26, and span the weekend and into Cyber Monday.

How much will Jo Malone products cost on Black Friday?

As mentioned, the brand is yet to release information about whether it will be taking part in the shopping event, and if so how much it will be offering its products for.

Usually, Jo Malone’s colognes cost £32 for 50ml, and £102 for 100ml. Its candles start at £25 for travel editions, and cap out at £330 for luxury models. Diffusers vary between £65 and £120, depending on the specific scent.

We are certainly hoping Jo Malone’s peony and blush suede candle (£50, Jomalone.co.uk) will be included in the deals this year, as it was recently featured in our best scented candles. Our reviewer wrote that it was “warm and comforting, with a floral hint and a sophisticated feel”.

What were the best Jo Malone Black Friday deals last year?

Last year, Jo Malone didn’t offer a huge range of Black Friday deals, but it did give its customers a chance to bag special extra. Shoppers who spent £120 on the brand’s website or in its stores were treated to a complimentary three-piece minis gift set featuring a pomegranate noir candle, a lime basil mandarin cologne and an english pear and freesia body and hand wash.

But the real savings were at other retailers who stock Jo Malone products, including Lookfantastic, Selfridges, and AllBeauty.

For example, in 2020, AllBeauty offered up to 20 per cent off Jo Malone products, including colognes, candles, diffusers and body creams. Selfridges offered 10 per cent off selected items, and Lookfantastic allowed shoppers to take home a special gift from the brand when they spent £70.

Who has the best Jo Malone Black Friday deals?

For the reasons above, it may be safe to assume that in 2021, Jo Malone Black Friday deals are going to be at their most plentiful on other websites that stock the brand. Customers will likely get the best bargains at AllBeauty and Lookfantastic.

However, it’s definitely worth waiting to hear about what the brand will be offering itself on its official website and in-store, as there may be free gifts on offer (like last year), or even discounts on particular products or – fingers crossed – site-wide.

We’ll be updating this page with deals as they arrive, so make sure to bookmark it for all the latest news.

