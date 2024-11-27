Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Responsible for taking shapewear high-fashion, Kim Kardashian’s label Skims has been a go-to for elevated basics since its debut in 2019. If you’re looking for an excuse to stock up on its essentials, the brand has just launched its first-ever sitewide sale for Black Friday 2024.

Joining the likes of Pandora, Mango, Lululemon, Nike, New Look and Damson Madder, the Skims Black Friday sale has up to 50 per cent off clothing and lingerie.

From second-skin underwearand sculpting bodysuits to plush loungewear and everyday T-shirts, the brand’s mission is to create high-quality shapewear that’s fully inclusive (its pieces come in sizes XXS-5X), practical and stylish. A rare opportunity to shop bras, track pants, long-sleeve tops and more at discounted prices, now’s the time to buy into the hype.

Among the many discounts, one saving stands out. You can currently shop the viral ‘fits everybody’ dress for half price. With countless videos on TikTok praising the universally flattering fit of the dress, I took the plunge and invested a few years ago. Here’s why you need to invest in the onyx slip dress in the Skims’ Black Friday 2024 sale.

Skims fits everybody long slip dress: Was £80, now £40, Skims.com

One of IndyBest’s favourite shapewear, strapless bras, thermals and comfortable lingerie brands, Skims comes with strong fashion-editor approval. The brand’s ‘fits everybody’ long slip dress is a bestseller for good reason, and it’s reduced from £80 to just £40. The form-fitting style is super flattering, with a double-lined silhouette that smooths and defines your figure.

The straps are adjustable so you can customise the fit around the bust while the polyamide and elastane blend fabric is super soft and stretchy against skin. The slip dress is available in saffron and navy, but the “onyx” black colourway is the most wearable. I’ve styled my dress with everything from sandals in the evening on holiday to kitten heels and an oversized blazer for dinner. With winter here, layer it under chunky knits with boots, for a daytime look.

I predict this will sell out at lightning speed, so act fast if this has been on your wishlist for some time.

