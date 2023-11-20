Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fashion fans, rejoice, as one of the most highly anticipated Black Friday sales has now begun, and shearling slippers, essential mini boots and fab yeah slides are in no short supply. Of course, we’re talking about Ugg.

Traditionally, Black Friday officially kicks off on the last Friday of the month. This year, it lands on 24 November. Joining a whole host of retailers, including Amazon, John Lewis, Pandora and Argos, the Ugg early access sale is sure to go down a treat. But, right now, it’s only available to VIP members.

Luckily, getting into this exclusive club is easier than it may at first seem. All you have to do is sign up to the brand’s Black Friday page with your email address to be sent the link to deals that are now live, and there are more than 900 items to choose from.

Below, we’ve rounded up the items we’re most excited about snapping up, from bestselling boots to snuggly sides, and some have seen savings of 50 per cent.

Best Black Friday Ugg deals

Ugg women’s essential mini boot: Was £160, now £127.99, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

Aptly named, the essential mini boot is a wardrobe essential this season. With a saving of 20 per cent, the beige suede boot seems even sweeter and its Uggplush wool blend lining is sure to keep your feet nice and toasty. Right now, all sizes are available, although we imagine they will sell out quite quickly.

Buy now

Ugg men's scuff slipper: Was £90, now £62.99, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

A 30 per cent saving is no small sum, especially when it’s on one of the brand’s bestsellers. This gorgeous green slipper shade is certainly chic and breaks up the sea of popular black and beige options. Created from the brand’s signature suede with a cosy wool lining, they’re sure to be cosy, comfortable and a fantastic Christmas present.

Buy now

Ugg women's fuzz sugar cross slide: Was £100, now £69.99, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

Ugg slides have racked up a rather impressive number of fans over recent years, so a saving of 30 per cent should not go unnoticed. The chunky black sole is said to be incredibly comfy yet sturdy while walking outside. On top, a mix of recycled wool and Tencel creates the brand’s signature fluffy feel, keeping your feet snuggly despite the slip-on style. As a top tip, the brand recommends sizing up in this pair for a more relaxed fit.

Buy now

Ugg women's drizlita boot: Was £85, now £58.99, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

Although Ugg isn’t best known for its waterproof boots, a 30 per cent saving on this style is sure to garner some attention. While the outside may look sleek and shiny, inside you can expect the brand’s signature sheepskin lining, which is bound to keep your feet warm and toasty during winter walks.

Buy now

Ugg kids keegan slipper: Was £60, now £37.99, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

These starfish pink slippers are sure to appeal to little ones thanks to the vibrant pink design, which is bright and bold. The closed-toe style and super-soft lining are sure to keep their feet cosy and inside. They’re currently available in sizes 13 to three.

Buy now

Ugg men's classic mini lace-up weather boot: Was £180, now £90.99, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

With an impressive saving of 50 per cent, these men’s lace-up boots are quite the bargain buy. The design features the brand’s removable silicone galosh, which protects the sole from rain or snow but also keeps your toes toasty at -20C, making them a great shoe to wear whatever the weather. They also come complete with the signature Uggplush wool inner.

Buy now

Ugg kids short Bailey button II boot: Was £140, now £111.99, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

Another one for the little ones, these adorable short Bailey boots have been reduced by 20 per cent. A little longer in length than the classic minis, the design is complete with a side button. Not only will they be warm and snuggly, but they’re also a sweet design.

Buy now

What time is the Ugg Black Friday sale starting and ending?

For VIP members and those who sign up for early Black Friday access on the Ugg website, the Ugg Black Friday sale is already live, so we encourage everyone to enter your details now.

For those who would rather wait until the main sale drops sitewide, we imagine the brand will now wait until the official Black Friday date, which is 24 November. Although, we’ll be watching every day to be the first to let you know when the discounts do start to drop.

In terms of an end date, Ugg is yet to announce when the discounts will dry up, so we’d advise that you don’t wait around for too long if something truly does catch your eye. We predict that all deals will come to an end at midnight on Cyber Monday, 27 November.

