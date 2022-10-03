Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Since ancient times, people have been scaring the living daylights out of each other with tales of horror and the supernatural.

From tormented spirits to soul-eating demons and everything in between, nearly every culture to have existed has tales designed to spark fear in the hearts of its people.

With this in mind, and the fact that the spooky season is nearly upon us, now is the perfect time to pick up a book that will make the hair on the back of your neck stand up. To help, we’ve reviewed some of the most chilling tomes to have come from the horror genre.

Our list is by no means exhaustive – there are thousands of excellent novels spanning all sorts of themes and genres (techno-horror or femslash anyone?). There is also plenty of debate about what can be classified as “horror”.

For our purposes, all but one of the books we’ve chosen have some element of the supernatural, whether that be ghosts or witchcraft. We’ve also tried to include books from across the spectrum, to appeal to as many readers as possible. Basically, if the book gave us the creeps, we’ve considered it.

How we tested

Not all horror books are created equal. We’ve flipped through many pages to find books that didn’t rely on tropes and lazy storytelling to do the job, while also keeping us engaged with the plot throughout. But most importantly, we looked for stories we found truly scary, that left us with a sense of unease after reading – in a good way, of course!

The best horror books for 2022 are: