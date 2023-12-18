Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With the Christmas festivities just around the corner, it’s almost time to save big on tech in everyone’s favourite Yuletide activity: shopping the Boxing Day sales. If you weren’t able to secure any Apple gear during the Black Friday sales, Boxing Day is your next best opportunity.

Every year, the likes of Amazon and Argos discount Apple’s top tech, such as the iPhone 14s, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch ultra, MacBook air, the iPad and iPad Pro and many more.

Tech isn’t the only product category that will see reductions this Boxing Day season, either. Home appliances, including air fryers and dehumidifiers, are also likely to see decent price cuts.

However, here on this page, we’ll be rounding up the best Apple Boxing Day discounts you can snap up. Here’s everything you need to know and what deals you can expect.

Read more: When do the Boxing Day sales start in 2023?

When will the best Boxing Day Apple deals begin in 2023?

While there is already a trickle of Apple discounts coming in, these aren’t technically Boxing Day deals, so the prices might fall even further after Christmas. The Boxing Day sales will officially start on 26 December and continue throughout January, before all the deals end on 31 January.

What Boxing Day Apple deals can we expect in 2023?

While we won’t know what products will be discounted in the Boxing Day sales until 26 December, we can make some educated guesses based on previous sales, such as the most recent Black Friday sale in November.

A bevvy of Apple gadgets were discounted to all-time lows this Black Friday, including the AirPods Pro earbuds, which were sliced to less than £200 for the first time; the newest 10th-generation iPad, which received a £60 reduction; and the M1 MacBook Air, which was discounted by £150.

We also saw a £100 discount on the Apple Watch Ultra, and a 20 per cent saving on a pack of four AirTags. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best early Boxing Day Apple deals you can shop right now.

The best early Apple Boxing Day deals to shop now

Apple AirPods, 3rd generation: Was £169, now £148.26, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Save £20 on Apple’s third-generation AirPods ahead of the Boxing Day sales, by picking up this used but “like new” pair. Our tech critic David Phelan has tested the third-gen AirPods. In his review, he noted they were a “very big step up from the second-generation model”. Phelan added that the “improved audio is noticeable, especially with spatial audio and the new shape”. He did add, though, that the AirPods Pro sound that bit better, thanks to noise-cancelling. So, if you want to block out any external noise, we’d recommend waiting for deals on the AirPods Pro.

Apple Watch Ultra: Was £699, now £599, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Amazon has slashed the price of the original premium smartwatch by a huge £100. Featuring double the battery life of other Apple Watches, and a bigger screen, it was the first to be available in only titanium and with cellular connectivity. Now, you can save on the price at Amazon. “The display is fantastic, offering outstanding brightness and exceptional readability, thanks to the size and flatness of the screen. It’s called the Ultra because it does more than previous models – from crash detection to depth monitoring to having a design that works with thick gloves underwater, for instance,” our tech critic said in his review.

Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

We hadn’t seen a pack of four AirTags drop this low in price since March, until Black Friday rolled around. If, like us, you have a tendency to lose your belongings, this £24 saving is still live. The neat thing about the AirTag is that, when you’re close enough, you can get real-time turn-by-turn directions to your item. “Precision tracking works wonderfully well when you can get a signal, and the fact it’s powered by removable batteries is a real bonus,” our writer said in their review. “There are just so many devices connected to the Find My network that you’ll always be able to locate your AirTag if it goes AWOL.”

Apple MacBook Air, M2, 2023, 256GB SSD: Was £1,399, now £1,239.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

It’s only five months old, but Apple’s 15in MacBook Air with the M2 chip has already had a sizeable £159 sliced off its price at Amazon – beating its Black Friday discount. “Apple’s MacBook Air 15in pulls off a clever trick: it adds significant extra screen size without losing the Air’s signature super-thin and super-light qualities,” our writer said in their review. “Performance is similar to the 13.6in MacBook air – the M2 processor is more than fast enough for most needs, handling all tasks effortlessly and silently.”

