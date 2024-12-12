The best Currys Boxing Day sale deals to expect for 2024

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

‘Tis the season for sales. It might feel like Black Friday was only yesterday, but the Boxing Day sales are now just around the corner.

Alongside Amazon and John Lewis, Currys is one of the biggest retailers offering Boxing Day discounts. From savings on Apple and Samsung to discounts across Shark vacuums and Ninja air fryers, plenty of the discounts rival Black Friday.

Falling on the bank holiday after Christmas, the Boxing Days sales are somewhat of a UK institution. The queues snaking around shopping centres have now been replaced with online discounts, so you can shop from the comfort of your sofa (complete with wine and Christmas leftovers).

If you’re looking to scratch that post-Christmas shopping itch, you can find out everything you need to know about the Currys Black Friday sale below, from dates to the deals to expect.

When do Currys Boxing Day sale deals start?

The Currys Boxing Day sales will begin on Thursday 26 December, both online and in-store.

How long do Currys Boxing Day sale deals last?

The Currys Boxing Day sale deals traditionally continue into 31 December, before merging with the January sales. Known as the Golden Quarter in shopping speak, the October to January period is full of discounts from retailers like Currys.

What are the best Currys Boxing Day deals to expect?

Last year’s deals can give us a flavour of what to expect in the Currys Boxing Day 2024 sales. In 2023, you could save £100 on the Dyson v8 absolute vacuum cleaner, a whopping £600 on a Lenovo yoga laptop and £70 on a Ninja dual zone air fryer.

Other brands that are usually heavily discounted at Currys include Apple, Shark, Google and Samsung. The retailer is great for larger household purchases like fridges, washing machines and induction hobs, while it’s tech offering is equally strong – think Meta Quest VR headsets, Therabody massage guns and Oura rings.

Best Boxing Day Currys deals to shop now

Salter EK4548 dual air fryer: Was £137, now £84.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( best-air-fryer-review-indybest.png )

In the run-up to the Boxing Day sales, you can save on the best air fryer from our review. Discounted by 40 per cent off, the appliance has plenty of handy features, including the ability to bake, roast, dehydrate and more. Having reviewed a lot of air fryers, Lauren, our tester, said: “This Salter style covers all bases with its relatively large baskets, countless cooking options and incredibly easy-to-use design. Trust us, if you’re thinking you don’t need a dual basket option, it always comes in handy.”

MacBook air (13.6in, M2, 2022): Was £996, now £749, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Looking for a new laptop? Right now, you can enjoy a £247 saving at Currys on the high-tech 2022 MacBook with an M2 processor. Available in black or grey and with a 256 GB capacity, this thin, portable and lightweight laptop boasts a 13.6in screen. It’s currently the cheapest MacBook in the air range, so snap it up fast.

Oral-B iO3: Was £159.99, now £49.95, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Earning a spot in tech writer Steve’s review of the best electric toothbrushes, the Oral-B iO3 is the most affordable option in Oral-B’s premium iO range. Using the same quiet oscillating motor as the rest of the series, it delivers the same impressive cleaning performance at a fraction of the price. So, what’s the trade-off? The iO3 has fewer brushing modes, a shorter battery life, no LED screen, and skips the smart features. If you can live without those extras, it’s a steal at £49.95 at Currys.

