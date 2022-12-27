Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you have any Christmas blues that need curing, the Boxing Day sales are sure to sort you out. Whether you’re looking to spend some well-deserved Christmas present money or you’ve had your eye on a few things leading up to the end of the year, the Boxing Day sales are the place to head.

Gone are the days of physically queuing outside the shops from 6am on 26 December, with many of the post-Christmas sales having moved online.

From fashion and tech to home appliances, TVs and more, the IndyBest team has got you covered when it comes to sifting through the best Boxing Day deals and discounts.

Next has long been an eagerly anticipated Boxing Day sale – with physical stores opening their doors to the public as early as 5am in previous years. This year, bosses decided to keep the store closed on Boxing Day, instead offering shoppers online deals only until the in-store sale launched on 27 December.

Whether you’re looking to invest in pieces for your winter wardrobe or you fancy some new soft furnishings for your home, the Next sale has some good bargains.

Top picks from the Next Boxing Day 2022 sale

Laura Ashley Green Daphne Rug: Was £210, now £90, Next.co.uk

(Next)

Add a pop of colour to your home this Boxing Day with this gorgeous green rug from Laura Ashley. Bringing fresh tones for upcoming springtime, it’s the perfect way to lift a room with a minimal touch. With beautiful ivory piped detailing against the sage material, this rug will fit nicely into any living room or bedroom – and with over 50 per cent off, it’s worth snapping up fast.

Buy now

Joules Blue Loxley Jacket: Was £149, now £70, Next.co.uk

(Next)

Add a splash of colour to your winter wardrobe – while remaining cosy, obviously. This bold cobalt blue coat is waterproof, so it’s ideal for any wet weather spells we might have, as well as having a longline shape and detachable hood to offer extra coverage. Almost half price in the Next Boxing Day sale, if you’re looking to up your coat game, this could be the way to do it.

Buy now

Red Fairisle Pattern Knit Baby Romper: Was £20, now £10, Next.co.uk

(Next)

Next has been a longtime favourite shop for buying baby clothes, with adorable prints and designs at affordable prices. The red fairisle pattern on this knit baby romper is a classic example, and reduced down to £10 it’s a steal in the sale. It’s available in up to 12-18 months sizing and is 100 per cent cotton.

Buy now

Small Sonoma tailored comfort sofa in boucle weave charcoal: Was £950, now £470, Next.co.uk

(Next)

Boxing Day sales are an excellent time to make the most of savings on furniture if you’ve just moved into a new home or if you’re simply looking to update existing pieces. This charcoal-coloured sofa is perfect for smaller rooms or flats but remains stylish in its boucle weave and neutral design. The large version has already been snapped up so shop this one quickly.

Buy now

Slim Taupe Slim Fit Check Suit Trousers: Was £50, now £21, Next.co.uk

(Next)

The men’s sale section at Next is full of great deals, too, including this pair of check suit trousers. The beautiful taupe colour means they’ll last you right through to the summer months. Over half off in price, if you or anyone you know could use these in their wardrobe, it’s good bargain to bag this Boxing Day.

Buy now

