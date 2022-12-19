When do the January sales start and what will the best deals be?

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The end of the year is nigh and, if you’re looking to snap up a bargain, the January sales are just around the corner. The shopping bonanza offers the perfect opportunity to benefit from big deals across fashion, tech and so much more.

Coming hot on the heels of the Boxing Day sales, we’re expecting retailers such as Amazon, John Lewis, Next, Currys and Argos to all slash the prices of big-ticket items. To give you an idea of what to expect, during last year’s event, we saw an Apple Watch reduced considerably, along with a KitchenAid, so you should be in for a real treat in 2023.

As your resident deal-hunters, the IndyBest team will be on hand ahead of and throughout the sale event, cutting through the noise to bring you sound advice and helping you spot a good deal from a bad one.

We’re also expecting money-saving appliances to be particularly popular this year, so we’ll be keeping an eye out for deals on dehumidifiers, blanket hoodies, heated airers, electric heaters and more.

To learn more about the January sales, it’s here where you’ll find all of the details – from when the deals start dropping and how long they are expected to last to what the best discounts were last year and which retailers will be taking part.

When do the January sales start?

As the name suggests, the January sales start on 1 January. Unlike Black Friday or other seasonal sales, brands and retailers tend to stick fairly rigidly to this. But, of course, before this, there are the Boxing Day sales, so it’s likely some of the deals will run from Boxing Day into the first few weeks of January.

When do Boxing Day sales end?

The Boxing Day sales tend to start and end on 26 December, with some exceptions, including Zara, which is known to start its sale on Christmas Day at 9pm on the app and 10pm on the website.

Historically, the sale event took place in-store, with keen shoppers forming orderly queues early in the morning to get the best discounts possible. But, thankfully, owing to the online-shopping boom, you can now bag a bargain from the comfort of your home, with the likes of Amazon, Currys and Argos all expected to take part.

How long do the January sales last?

The January sales officially launch on New Year’s Day, and the duration of the shopping event varies from a few days to the entire month. How long the sale lasts and the reductions depend on individual retailers and brands, but we’ll keep you up to date with all the best offers as they drop.

January sales vs Black Friday: Which is best?

The January sales and Black Friday events are both as well-known and as eagerly anticipated as each other. The same brands and retailers take part in Black Friday as the January sales, so you can expect fairly similar deals during the new year event, with discounts on Apple, Fitbit, TVs and more.

What were the best deals in the January sales in 2022?

The January sales in 2022 were a big affair. Of course, the IndyBest team worked around the clock to bring you the very best offers and discounts – and we’ll do the same again in 2023.

(De’Longhi)

As for some of the best deals in last year’s sale, there was a £350 saving to be had on De’Longhi’s autentica etam bean-to-cup coffee machine (£699, Currys.co.uk) and a pack of four Apple AirTags (£99, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced to £86.89.

(Apple)

On the topic of Apple products, the Apple Watch series 6 GPS (Johnlewis.com) was reduced from £379 to £279 at John Lewis & Partners. Similarly, we saw Three Mobile reduce the price of an Apple iPhone 12 mini 64GB contract (£42 per month, Three.co.uk) from £50 per month to just £25 per month for the first six months.

(Hydrow)

In terms of fitness, the Hydrow rower (£1,745, Hydrow.co.uk) was reduced from £2,295 to £1,795, and the price of the Fitbit sense (£179, Very.co.uk) was slashed by £100.

(Emma)

One of our favourite mattress brands, Emma hosted an impressive sale. It reduced the price of its hybrid mattress (£494.55, Emma-sleep.co.uk) by 50 per cent, along with the hug weighted blanket (£99, Emma-sleep.co.uk).

The best deals to expect in the January sales in 2023

In terms of what the best deals will be for 2023, we’re not exactly sure how extensively brands and retailers will be reducing the price of popular items. But owing to the fact we’re well-versed in reporting (and shopping) on sale events, you can expect to see similar deals to last year.

With Black Friday in mind, we’d hazard a guess that the Nintendo Switch will be reduced sizeably, and there will be an impressive number of deals on home appliances, TVs, tech items, fashion and so much more. As soon as the January sales kick off, we’ll be updating this guide with nothing but the creme de la creme of discounts. To make sure you don’t miss out on a thing, bookmark this page and keep checking it regularly.

