And just like that, Christmas Day is over (audible sigh). This means it’s time for cold turkey, chocolate-log leftovers and – for those who know the festive deals drill – scouring the internet for the best Boxing Day deals.

Like any other annual sale (such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day) the post-Christmas sales see countless big-name brands and retailers slicing sizeable chunks from their prices, with enticing deals on everything from tech and mattresses to home appliances and beauty products.

While big-ticket purchases are bound to be popular, discounts on big-name fashion and jewellery labels are not to be missed either. Should you be itching for a wardrobe refresh as we enter the new year, sartorial staples taking part in the post-Christmas sales include the likes of River Island, & Other Stories and Arket (to name a few).

If you’re being admirably organised for 2023 and want to get ahead of the game with birthday and Christmas gifts for the fashion-lovers in your life, now is the time to pour a mug of mulled wine and take advantage of the latest savings. If you have some gifted Christmas cash to spend, even better.

To save you endlessly scrolling through deals on coats, party dresses and more, we here at IndyBest have selected sartorial pieces that caught our eye. So, keep reading to find the best clothing and jewellery discounts to earmark in the Boxing Day sales.

Best fashion Boxing Day sales 2022

& Other Stories high-waist wide jeans: Was £85, now £45, Stories.com

(& Other Stories)

With up to 50 per cent off in the & Other Stories Boxing Day sale, the collection is brimming with everyday staples. Sitting high on the waist in a washed-blue colourway, we love the look of these wide-leg jeans, which are made from sustainably sourced organic and recycled cotton. Paired with oversized knits, such as the polo-neck ensemble pictured here, or vamped up with heels and accessories, you really can’t go wrong for less than £50.

Buy now

Read more: The best vegan boots for women

H&M knee-high boots: Was £49.99, now £25, Hm.com

(H&M)

Should a new pair of stompers – one of the biggest trends to come out of 2022 – be on your post-Christmas wish list, these chunky boots from H&M are now half price. The utilitarian-look, faux-leather stompers are stacked with rubber lug soles and lined with polyester satin. Available in a wide range of sizes (at the time of writing), the darker beige colourway is included in the sale too.

Buy now

All Saints Safiya leather jacket: Was £399, now £191.20, Allsaints.com

(All Saints)

On top of impressive Boxing Day discounts, All Saints has knocked 20 per cent of the price of everything (yes, everything across the site) until 27 December. The label is renowned for its biker-style leather jackets, and this slightly cropped number is now on sale with more than £200 off (yes, we can hardly believe it either). Featuring two patch pockets, zip cuffs and metal detailing signifing classic All Saints grunge, the jacket also features a black shearling collar, for a winter-ready twist.

Buy now

Cos relaxed-fit checkered jumper: Was £99, now £69.30, Cos.com

(Cos)

If you’re itching to liven up your wardrobe – and finally replace your go-to jumper with a newer model – let us introduce you to this electric-blue knit. It is well worth noting the fabric is a blend of recycled polyester, alpaca and traceable (Responsible Wool Standard) wool, which makes this a more conscientious purchase than virgin polyester knitwear. Reduced by 30 per cent in the Cos sale, save just shy of £30 on the striking jacquard knit.

Buy now

Everlane the perform 24/7 legging: Was £67, now £20, Everlane.com

(Everlane)

Run, don’t walk. The Everlane end-of-year sale is not to be missed, with up to 60 per cent off the brand’s minimalist and oh-so-chic range, including gymwear. Now just £20, these mint-coloured leggings are reduced by 70 per cent, which is quite a remarkable discount. They are made from recycled nylon and offer lightweight compression (which can be helpful when exercising). They also feature pockets for storing essentials. Said to be sweat-wicking and cosy, whether worn lounging or heading to the gym, sizes range from XS to XXXL.

Buy now

Read more: The best wide-leg trousers for every occasion

Whistles check wool-blend jumper: Was £119, now £75, Whistles.com

(Whistles)

While Whistles tends to be on the pricier end of the high-street spectrum, the post-Christmas sale means plenty of pieces are more in reach. Take this striking knitwear for example, now reduced by 35 per cent, saving you more than £40. Made with a responsible wool blend and featuring a ribbed, round neckline, the pattern offers a toned-down take on dopamine dressing, which will bring a dose of fun to dreary winter days.

Buy now

Mango Swiss embroidery cotton blouse: Was £49.99, now £35.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

Right now, Mango is offering discounts of up to 50 per cent in the sale, and this embroidered blouse is one of our favourite picks. Romantic, whimsical styling has the fashion pack smitten at the moment, and this blouse really nails the trend. The embroidered detailing and high neckline has earned this a spot on our wish list – it’s an enviably fashion-forward piece that would be perfect for both off-duty and workwear rotations.

Buy now

Jigsaw patchwork stripe jumper: Was £155, now £77, Jigsaw-online.com

(Jigsaw)

Should you be lusting after the Jigsaw collection this year, the high-street label is selling gorgeous pieces for as little as half price. We were instantly taken by the look of this patchwork turtleneck, which is now – you guessed it – half price. The wool-cotton blend features a rib finish with frilly detailing and stripy patches (which we think are reminiscent of the viral breton jumper trend). This one is going straight into our 2023 lookbook.

Buy now

Monica Vinader skinny short bar bracelet: Was £225, now £90, Monicavinader.com

(Monica Vinader)

Bringing a dose of sparkle to the festive period, Monica Vinader is offering up to 50 per cent off during its winter sale. Reduced to better than half price, this dainty bar-and-chain bracelet is made with recycled silver and elevated with tiny, ethically sourced diamonds. The bracelet is also available in gold and rose gold, with a slightly smaller discount.

Buy now

Weekday rowe extra-high straight-leg jeans, sleepy blue: Was £55, now £23, Weekday.com

(Weekday)

Affordable, flattering and an everyday staple, Weekday’s rowe jeans are a fan favourite for good reason. The high-waisted fit is teamed with a straight-cut leg that’s arguably the most wearable of all jean styles. Detailed with five pockets and coming in a choice of 26 finishes (most are on sale), they’re a wardrobe classic. Right now, you can save 58 per cent, which brings the price down to just £23.

Buy now

John Lewis buffalo check cashmink scarf, multi: Was £28, now £15, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

Effortlessly elevate your winter ensembles with this check multi-coloured scarf, now reduced by more than 40 per cent in the John Lewis Boxing Day sale. Made with cashmink (despite sounding a lot like cashmere, this is actually a synthetic fibre, which John Lewis describes as super-soft) this vibrant winter accessory, finished with tasselled edges, could be just the tonic for dreary winter days.

Buy now

Read more: The best blanket hoodies to buy this winter

Superdry vintage retro cord puffer jacket: Was £99.99, now £50, Superdry.com

(Superdry)

The Superdry Boxing Day sale is well worth browsing – we’re talking discounts of up to 70 per cent. Boasting a retro aesthetic, owing to the navy cord fabric and popper fastenings, this jacket is now half price. The boxy silhouette is filled with completely recycled padding – Superdry says 30 recycled bottles have gone into every coat. Finished off with the brand’s signature patch on the upper arm, this jacket is available in sizes XS to XXXL. The brown version is also half price.

Buy now

Reformation Allira top: Was £175, now £52.50, Thereformation.com

(Reformation)

One of JLo’s go-to labels, Reformation is offering up to 70 per cent off select items. This Allira top caught our eye, thanks to its asymmetrical neckline and adjustable side-tie that will add a little extra something to an outfit. The fitted bodice and bust will make for a flattering fit, while the satin finish lends it to evening wear – whether dressed down with jeans or paired with a black mini. Best of all, there’s more than £100 off the piece right now.

Buy now

Orelia flat pave huggie hoop earrings: Was £25, now £12.50, Orelia.co.uk

(Orelia)

Offering a dazzling twist on the classic gold hoop, these earrings from Orelia are elevated with shining clear pave crystal stones. They’re reduced by 50 per cent as part of the brand’s Boxing Day sale, which has seen pieces discounted by as much as half price. Brass based but gold plated, they feature a click clasp and pleasingly chunky design.

Buy now

New Look black boxy puffer jacket: Was £39.99, now £29.99, Newlook.com

(New Look)

The humble puffer jacket never seems to go out of style – longline styles have been everywhere this season, but, if the duvet coat look isn’t for you, consider this boxier silhouette. The design is made (in part) from recycled polyester and touted as being resistant to winter showers. Meanwhile, it features a high neckline and convenient pockets. Brighten up your coat rotation with a range of colours too, including autumnal brown, green and lilac – all of which have been heavily discounted.

Buy now

Read more: The best party dresses for New Years’s Eve and beyond

River Island plus black dogtooth mini skirt: Was £35, now £19, Riverisland.com

(River Island)

Elegant and versatile, the black-and-white dogtooth motif is a classic for a reason. We think it looks great when incorporated into this thigh-skimming mini from River Island. Reduced to just £25, the sateen fabric mini would look just as chic paired with thick tights and boots during the winter as it would with heels and a jacket for evenings out.

Buy now

When do Boxing Day fashion sales start in 2022?

As the name suggests, the Boxing Day sales kick off today (26 December). Unlike the Black Friday sales, which can start up to a month earlier than the official sale date, most retailers tend to stick to the namesake date when discounting products for the Boxing Day sales.

Historically, the news was full of images of shoppers queuing for hours outside physical stores, but now (particularly after the pandemic) you can just as easily bag a bargain from the comfort of your own home.

How long do Boxing Day fashion sales last?

While the Boxing Day sale officially lasts just for the day, many deals will seep into the January sales – meaning some sales could last the entire month. Just like Black Friday, the IndyBest team will be hands on throughout, to bring you the crème de la crème of sartorial savings.

Are Boxing Day sales better than January sales?

With the two sales being so close to one another, we tend to see similar – if not identical – deals during both events. From fashion to TV, kitchen appliances and beauty, we will see further deals dropping from brands and retailers throughout January.

Why is it called Boxing Day?

While the Boxing Day sales might seem like a relatively new phenomenon, the name dates all the way back to the 1800s, when Queen Victoria held the throne. “Boxing Day” was born out of the tradition of wealthy families boxing up gifts on the day after Christmas. They gave these offerings to maids, housekeepers and other staff to enjoy during their day off with their families. The church also collected similar donations to give to those in need.

