When Dyson launched the Dyson airwrap, it wasn’t long before the beauty world was obsessed. There is, however, a newer model – the Dyson airwrap multi-styler – and this Boxing Day you can save £75 on the hair tool.

This deal has been live since before Christmas, and we have no way of telling how long it will stick around for. But we do know that deals on Dyson hair tools are few and far between, so if you see one it pays to act fast.

The coveted hair styling tool uses air-flow technology (more on that later) to create salon-worthy style with the option to curl, perfect mermaid waves, smooth strands and tame flyaways, all without relying on high heat, which can be damaging for your hair.

Owing to this low-heat technology, it is perhaps no surprise the Dyson airwarp multi-styler doesn’t come cheap, usually setting you back more than £470. So, when we saw that Boots has slashed the price of the Dyson styler by £75, we jumped.

If you would like to know more about how the styler works and what our IndyBest tester made of the Dyson airwarp (spoiler: it’s better than the OG model), keep reading, as we detail everything you need to know here.

Read more:

Dyson airwrap multi-styler: Was £479.99, now £404.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

How exactly does the Dyson airwrap multi styler forgo extreme heat? It all comes down to the Coanda effect, which is, essentially, the way in which the styler uses air flow to manipulate your hair. The air flow moves wet air so that it spins in a vortex around the attachment you’re using (of which there are many). Once the hair is styled, the device uses a cool shot of air to set your new barnet.

With three heat settings and attachments to suit various hair types, lengths and styles, the styler will also monitor the temperature of air flow over 40 times a second, which should ensure it doesn’t reach levels that will be damaging to your strands.

In our review of the Dyson airwrap hair styler, our tester appreciated being able to use air flow in two directions, which meant not having to switch attachments halfway through styling.

In addition to a smoothing function on the drying attachment (which you should use to ensure the hair is partly dry before styling) the styler features two new hair brush attachments since the OG airwrap. These, our tester said, were “created to help straighten hair more easily while taking into account hair thickness, type and even scalp sensitivity.

Overall, our tester was impressed with Dyson’s upgrade: “It feels like Dyson really has thought about every hair type, texture and length and manufactured a product that’s as versatile and as inclusive as possible.”

Buy now

