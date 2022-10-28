Counting down to Christmas Day with a chocolate-filled advent calendar is one of the best things about December, so it stands to reason you want to make your choice a good one. And fans of Cadbury can rejoice, as we’ve got the skinny on its advent calendar offerings for 2022.

From its classic dairy milk calendar to some super-indulgent countdowns that contain a few surprises along the way, this year the chocolate giant has created a festive-filled chocolate calendar to tempt everyone – they’re not just for kids, you know.

But will you be making a beeline for some buttons or going loopy for curly wurlies? Or are you planning to go all-out this year with the 3D Cadbury Santa’s workshop advent calendar?

Whatever you choose, one thing we can all agree on is that these chocolate calendars trump the cheese, beauty, wine and beer offerings any day of the week.

If you’re a better person than us, perhaps you save your dose of daily seasonal joy for a tea-time treat. But even if you opt to have chocolate for breakfast, there’s no judgement when Christmas is round the corner.

How we tested

We took one for the team and invoked the spirit of Christmas prematurely this year by ripping open each and every window to give you the lowdown on Cadbury’s tastiest advent calendars for 2022. While munching our way through the scrumptious chocs we also thought about price, variety and presentation to find the calendars that would get you up and out of bed on a cold December morning. With prices from just a few pounds up to a tenner for the big 3D calendar, we hope we have provided a calendar to suit almost every budget and chocolate preference. Let’s tuck in...

The best Cadbury calendars for 2022 are: