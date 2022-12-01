Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

So, December is finally upon us, and things are starting to look seriously festive. Though it might be too early to put up the Christmas decorations and hang baubles on the tree (for some), there’s one thing it’s not too early for: an advent calendar.

We’re supposed to purchase our advent calendars before the month of December begins but it’s one of those things that may have slipped your mind, what with the madness that was Cyber Monday and Black Friday over the last few weeks. With what feels like 1,000 Christmas presents to start purchasing for loved ones, an advent calendar may have got left behind.

Well, sometimes, leaving something to the (very) last minute has its benefits, and this is one of those times, as some of our absolute favourite brands here at IndyBest have slashed the price of their advent calendars, now that we’ve hit December.

We’ve seen reductions of 20 per cent, 30 per cent and even 50 per cent on advent calendars by big brands, such as Fortnum & Mason, Baylis & Harding and Lancôme. There’s also big savings on kids’ advent calendars, featuring characters from Harry Potter and Marvel.

Ready to get stuck in? Read on for the very best advent calendar deals out there right now.

Baylis & Harding bath and body advent calendar: Was £45, now £22.50, Debenhams.com

(Baylis & Harding)

Want to treat yourself every day? This advent calendar by Baylis & Harding should do the trick. Named ‘24 days of beauty’, the advent calendar has a range of beauty, bath and body products, including hand cream, body lotion, bubble bath and more. It’s perfect for a last-minute buy, as the calendar has 50 per cent slashed off its price today, bringing it down to £22.50.

Buy now

Fortnum & Mason tea lovers advent calendar: Was £20, now £10, Fortnumandmason.com

(Fortnum & Mason)

Forget about daily chocolates, everyone really wants to start their day with a nice cup of tea. With Fortnum & Mason’s advent calendar, you can get a lovely new silk tea bag every day of the month, ranging from classic earl to elderflower, strawberry and rose. Oh, and don’t worry, there’s also a gin and tonic one in there, which is perhaps best saved for Christmas day.

Buy now

Lancôme beauty advent calendar: Was £110, now £77, Selfridges.com

(Lancôme)

You don’t just get this advent calendar for the treats inside. The calendar itself is a spectacle, folding out to reveal 24 boxes with the Eiffel Tower standing in the middle. Products include the lash idôle mascara and hydra zen gel-crème, as well as perfumes, primers, face creams and an eye serum. It’s currently got 30 per cent off, so this is seriously good value.

Buy now

Lego Harry Potter advent calendar: Was £29.99, now £20.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Make your kids’ day by getting them this Harry Potter Lego advent calendar, and treat yourself to 30 per cent off, too. The calendar comes with a surprise 24 gifts, including seven mini figurines, scene sets and a bonus game to play at the end. Plus, every three toys make up a classic scene from one of the Harry Potter films.

Buy now

Clinique favourites advent calendar: Was £150, now £100.50, Selfridges.com

(Clinique)

Looking to revamp your skincare all in one go? Clinique’s advent calendar has you more than covered, with a huge range of products suitable for all skin types – and it’s got 30 per cent off right now, bringing the price down to £100.50. This advent calendar features moisturisers, a foaming cleanser, lipstick, make-up remover and more, as well as powder brushes and face masks.

Buy now

Marvel sock advent calendar: Was £30, now £20.10, Boots.com

(Boots)

If you’re not keen on ploughing your kids with sweets (or bringing even more toys into the house), this advent calendar might be the answer to your prayers. This 12-day calendar holds 12 pairs of Marvel socks, featuring everyone from Spider-Man to the Incredible Hulk. So, if you’ve been planning on getting your little ones some new socks, this calendar is a win-win.

Buy now

Baylis & Harding signature men’s advent calendar: Was £45, now £22.50, Boots.com

(Baylis & Harding)

This Baylis & Harding advent calendar for him is the perfect full set. The 24-day calendar features fragrances citrus; lime and mint, and black pepper and ginseng, and includes shower gels, face washes, body lotions, muscle soak crystals and more. Plus, the packaging is 100 per cent recyclable.

Buy now

Acqua Di Parma advent calendar: Was £450, now £225, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

If you’re looking to really splash out, this advent calendar is the one. You can take the edge off with a tantalising 50 per cent discount, bringing this luxury calendar down to £225. The 24-piece calendar includes products from Colonia, Signatures, Bosco and Arancia di Capria, ranging from shower gels to candles and cologne.

Buy now

Love Cocoa chocolate truffle advent calendar: Was £25, now £17.50, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Got a sweet tooth? We’ve got just the thing. Chocolate advent calendars can be classy too, and this London-themed calendar from Love Cocoa is exactly that. Illustrated with colourful designs, it’s the perfect calendar to pop on your mantel piece for a daily treat. For an extra bit of indulgence, they’re all chocolate truffles. Delicious.

Buy now

