We’re hurtling towards Christmas now, which means getting prepped for Santa coming with final present ideas, and decking the halls with festive decorations. Whether you plump for a real tree or prefer to stick to an artificial one, sparkly lights and brightly coloured baubles can add Christmas joy aplenty.

There’s ongoing debate as to when is the right time to decorate for Christmas, with some looking to that welcome lift as early as November. Meanwhile, if Christmas movies are to be believed, Christmas Eve is a traditional moment.

The same goes for when you’d rather take the decs down, as it’s a personal choice unique to every household. Either way, from snuggling under the tree to watching a festive film, decorations are undoubtedly one of the best ways of spreading holiday cheer.

But the costs can also rack up, which is where our expert shopping team comes in. Should you be looking to hang a few extra decorations in your home, or need a new tree, we’ve found a cost-cutting solution for stocking up and getting that Christmas grotto look this festive season.

Step forward, the Argos Christmas clearance sale – a bargain bonanza serving up discounts across tree, lights, baubles and more. We’ve even spotted a pre-lit tree for under a tenner. Read on for all we know about these festive savings, including half-price lights and trees, and baubles reduced by 30 per cent.

Habitat 2.5ft snowy tree with warm white lights and basket: Was £22.50, now £8, Argos.co.uk

This snowy tree is now less than half price, and reduced by a whopping £14.50. The 2.5ft Christmas tree is a compact offering, so it should work well in smaller spaces. The bargain Christmas looks like it’s had a dusting of snow and features 30 warm white lights already built in. All that’s left to buy is two AA batteries, before placing the tree on a shelf, desk or table and enjoying this festive centrepiece.

Habitat tree topper with 190 warm white LED lights, 1.8m: Was £15, now £6, Argos.co.uk

This star topper will take pride of place atop your tree or even on a mantlepiece, while its 190 LED lights feature 8 flash, twinkle and glow functions. Plus, the sparkly saving is suitable for use both inside and outdoors, ensuring extra decorating versatility. The mains powered piece has a 5m lead length for plugging it in, while the full length of the lights is 1.8m. And with a more than 50 per cent saving, there’s really no excuse not to light up your world.

Argos Home pack of 24 shatterproof baubles, red and gold: Was £6, now £4, Argos.co.uk

Red and gold are colours synonymous with Christmas, so we think this 30 per cent saving is a fantastic deal. Reduced to only £4, you can snap up a whopping 24 shatterproof baubles for this purse-friendly price. The 6cm baubles are made from plastic and are designed for indoor use. They come pre-threaded so you can hang them up straightaway. If bright red and gold doesn’t quite match your colourscheme, the same baubles are available in pastel shades too (was £6, now £4, Argos.co.uk).

Habitat 6ft pre-lit half Christmas tree, green: Was £41.25, now £17.50, Argos.co.uk

There’s over 50 per cent off the price of this 6ft pre-lit half Christmas tree, bringing it down to less than £18. Because this is technically only half a tree, that means you can pop it into a corner without losing too much space. Ideal for smaller rooms, or if you’d prefer not to deal with branches sticking out everywhere, the 6ft size is still a substantial height. The tree slots together, and there are 120 bulbs of warm white light already attached to its branches too.

Argos Home 6ft lapland Christmas tree, white: Was £41.25, now £12.50, Argos.co.uk

Shop an alternative shade to green and save nearly £30 on this white Christmas tree. The 6ft PVC tree is a full shape, and Argos suggests that approximately 480 lights would work well wrapped around it. Complete with a plastic stand, this white festive showstopper is fire retardant too and comes with a one-year guarantee.

Habitat wicker Christmas tree skirt, 57cm: Was £22.50, now £9, Argos.co.uk

A quick and easy way of making your tree look more attractive, this 26cm x 57cm wicker skirt has 60 per cent off now. Priced at under a tenner, it’s a practical buy which would elevate the style of your Christmas decorations. Adding a chic winter wonderland aesthetic, you can tuck away wires underneath and hide the Christmas tree base. This is a useful purchase to bring out every year, whether your tree is real or fake.

Habitat pack of 4 candy cane path finder lights: Was £11.25, now £7.50, Argos.co.uk

Light the way for Santa with these reduced price path finder lights, which are currently less than £8. There’s four brightly coloured candy cane lights in the pack, and they’re all powered by mains electricity. The 60cm sweet treats can be inserted into the ground by attached spikes, and you’ll find a 30cm gap between each one.

