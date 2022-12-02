Jump to content

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Aldi is selling real Christmas trees – and they start at just £14.99

Go all out this festive season

Furvah Shah
Friday 02 December 2022 16:48
<p>Decorations at the ready... </p>

Decorations at the ready...

(iStock/The Independent)

Christmas is just around the corner, meaning it’s officially time to dig out your decorations and get in the festive spirit.

From baubles to advent calendars, retailers are going all out this season to bring some holiday joy to your home, and Aldi is no different.

The affordable supermarket is now selling real Christmas trees starting at just £14.99, so you can bring a festive touch to your home.

Want to know how to get your hands on an affordable Christmas tree from Aldi this December? Read on to find out.

Read more:

Medium nordman fir Christmas tree: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

This fir Christmas tree from Aldi is set to be a showstopper in any home this holiday season.

Standing at up to 180cm tall, the tree is perfect for covering in seasonal decorations to get you in the festive mood.

Sourced from the heart of Scotland, the tree also includes a base for easy use, and, at just £14.99, who could say no?

There is also a larger version of the fir Christmas tree on sale at Aldi (£24.99). Standing up to 210cm tall, this real tree is also set to wow guests this Christmas and you don’t need to break the bank to do so.

So, whether you’re hosting Christmas dinner or throwing a festive party, Aldi has the tree for you.

Available in-store only from today, get your hands on these real fir Christmas trees before they’re gone.

