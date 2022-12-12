Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When asked what films we associate with Christmas, chances are you’ll recall everything from Love Actually to The Grinch. But there’s one that stands out for eliciting that warm, festive, fuzzy feeling: Home Alone.

The Nineties classic needs little introduction. It involves a young boy (Kevin McCallister) defending himself and his home from two dopey burglars (the wet bandits) after he’s accidentally left behind by his family, who have jetted off to Paris.

More than 30 years later, Home Alone is still part of the zeitgeist. Not only was there a (controversial) reboot last year, titled Home Sweet Home Alone, but Lego jumped on the bandwagon by launching a set of the film’s principal location (£259.99, Lego.com).

Yes, you read that right – you can now recreate the McCallister’s mansion at home, and the set is full of all the intricate details you know and love, including the wet bandits’s van and Kevin’s traps.

If you want to get in the festive spirit – ya filthy animal – the set is available to buy now, just in time for Christmas.

Lego ideas ‘Home Alone’ set 21330: £259.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Price: £259.99

£259.99 Size: H27cm x W34cm x D37cm

H27cm x W34cm x D37cm Number of pieces: 3,955

This McCallister mansion is instantly recognisable: it’s definitely time to relive the Christmas classic with this 3,955-piece Lego set. It also features five minifigures, including, of course, the wet bandits (the burglars), as well as a screaming Kevin.

It’s said to be packed full of Easter eggs and items that hark back to some of the most notorious scenes from the film, including a cut out of Michael Jordan and the TV showing Angels with Filthy Souls. You’ll also find a variety of traps and pranks too.

An ideal Christmas present for the Home Alone fan in your life. We’d recommend being quick, as we predict this will be a sell-out.

