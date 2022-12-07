The best kids’ Christmas jumpers that are cosy and cute

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

From Cindy Lou Who to Kevin McCallister, kids certainly tend to take the spotlight at Christmas. And that’s absolutely as it should be because it is the most magical time of the year.

There’s so much to get excited about, from advent calendars to presents (obviously) and even elf on the shelf. But in recent years, there’s one particular day most kids cannot wait for – and we’re not talking about the obvious one. We’re referring to Christmas Jumper Day.

First introduced in 2012, Christmas Jumper Day is Save the Children’s annual event that raises money for children in the UK and across the world. Since then, many schools and workplaces have set this day aside to do away with their boring uniforms or dress codes and let everyone deck themselves out in something far more festive.

While we’ve already laid out which are the best Christmas jumpers for adults, we can’t forget about our little helpers. And believe us when we say there are some incredibly cute options out there.

From reindeer and elves to classic Fair Isle styles and jumpers that look just like mum and dad’s, there are plenty of designs on offer and most will look good for the whole of December.

How we tested

With the help of some little elves, we’ve been putting some of the best kids’ Christmas jumpers to the test. We were looking for jumpers that were easy to wash and keep clean – they have to contend with myriad chocolate stains, after all – as well as those that left us with that warm and fuzzy feeling. These are the knits that put a smile on our face.

The best kids’ Christmas jumpers for 2022 are: