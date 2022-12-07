Jump to content

The best kids’ Christmas jumpers that are cosy and cute

From Fair Isle knits to reindeer and elves, there’s something for every little helper

Rebecca Moore
Wednesday 07 December 2022 18:40
<p>These designs are bound to put a smile on your face </p>

These designs are bound to put a smile on your face

(iStock/The Independent)

From Cindy Lou Who to Kevin McCallister, kids certainly tend to take the spotlight at Christmas. And that’s absolutely as it should be because it is the most magical time of the year.

There’s so much to get excited about, from advent calendars to presents (obviously) and even elf on the shelf. But in recent years, there’s one particular day most kids cannot wait for – and we’re not talking about the obvious one. We’re referring to Christmas Jumper Day.

First introduced in 2012, Christmas Jumper Day is Save the Children’s annual event that raises money for children in the UK and across the world. Since then, many schools and workplaces have set this day aside to do away with their boring uniforms or dress codes and let everyone deck themselves out in something far more festive.

While we’ve already laid out which are the best Christmas jumpers for adults, we can’t forget about our little helpers. And believe us when we say there are some incredibly cute options out there.

From reindeer and elves to classic Fair Isle styles and jumpers that look just like mum and dad’s, there are plenty of designs on offer and most will look good for the whole of December.

How we tested

With the help of some little elves, we’ve been putting some of the best kids’ Christmas jumpers to the test. We were looking for jumpers that were easy to wash and keep clean – they have to contend with myriad chocolate stains, after all – as well as those that left us with that warm and fuzzy feeling. These are the knits that put a smile on our face.

The best kids’ Christmas jumpers for 2022 are:

  • Best overall kids’ Christmas jumper – Pepa & Co. classic Fair Isle merino wool jumper in green: £89, Pepaandcompany.com
  • Best sustainable kids’ Christmas jumper – Borro Mori knitted gingerbread jumper: Rent from £6 per month, Borro-it.com
  • Best winter kids’ Christmas jumper – FatFace Perry polar bear jumper: £28, Fatface.com
  • Best kids’ Christmas jumper for a British winter scene – Monsoon London Christmas bus sweatshirt: £20, Monsoon.co.uk
  • Best kids’ Christmas jumper for matchig looks – JoJo Maman Bebe blue snowman Fair Isle jumper: £28, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk
  • Best budget kids’ Christmas jumper – Home Bargains kids’ Christmas jumper elf: £7.99, Homebargains.com
  • Best unisex kids’ Christmas jumper – ChildrenSalon Dr Kid boys’ grey snowman sweater: £32, Childrensalon.com
  • Best knitted kids’ Christmas jumper – M&S knitted reindeer jumper: £16, Marksandspencer.com
  • Best kids’ Christmas jumper for understated style – Polarn O. Pyret kids Christmas jumper: £21, Polarnopyret.com
  • Best kids’ Christmas hoodie – Freemans Bonprix reindeer christmas kids hoodie: £12.99, Freemans.com
  • Best jumper for Christmas day dressing – Mamas & Papas elf Christmas jumper: £11.40, Mamasandpapas.com

Pepa & Co. classic Fair Isle merino wool jumper in green

  • Best: Overall
  • Sizes: 12 months - 10 years
  • Colour: Green, blue, burgundy, oatmeal

This classic jumper was our instant favourite. Not only is it made with 100 per cent merino wool – making it super soft and ensuring your little one will keep warm throughout the winter months – it looks simply adorable. We love the forest green colour as it works for autumnal and winter dressing as well as the festive season. It comes in a range of sizes – from 12 months to 10 years – and we think it would work for little boys or girls. Of course, at almost £90 it’s not cheap, but for a truly traditional knit that is going to keep them warm right through to February, it’s pretty hard to beat.

Continue reading...

Borro Mori knitted gingerbread jumper

  • Best: Sustainable option
  • Size: 6-9 months and 9-12 months
  • Colour: Beige

Finding a jumper that is equal parts cute and Christmassy as well as durable and reusable is no mean feat – especially as kids have a tendency to grow rather quickly. But that’s why Borro is so genius. Simply rent the clothes you want and, when you’re done with them, or they’ve beem outgrown, pop them in the reusable bag and complete with the prepaid label they arrived with to send them back. Best of all, you don’t need to worry about stains, as insurance for staining, wear and tear is all included. This is a fuss-free and sustainable way to update your little ones’ wardrobe for winter.

Plus, while this adorable gingerbread knit would usually set you back £42, with Borro you pay just £6 a month. And considering you may only want them to wear it in December, that’s a significant saving. The jumper is, unsurprisingly, great quality and looks super cute. It’s a thick jumper and has buttons on the back for easy dressing too.

Continue reading...

FatFace Perry polar bear jumper

  • Best: Winter jumper
  • Size: 3-4 to 12-13
  • Colour: Light blue

A lot of the Christmas jumpers available seem to feature very similar characters – a reindeer, a snowman or maybe Santa Claus himself – but this was actually the first one we saw featuring a polar bear. A refreshing change of pace aside, we genuinely believed this would make a nice option all winter long. There’s different textures on the design – Perry’s fur actually feels fluffy to touch, as does the bobble on his hat. It’s supersoft, thanks to the wool and cotton blend, and the relaxed fit is perfect for active youngsters.

Continue reading...

Monsoon London Christmas bus sweatshirt

  • Best: British winter scene
  • Size: 6-12 months to 6 years
  • Colour: Grey

Rumour has it we could actually be in store for a white Christmas this year. If that happens to be the case, this London-scene jumper could be bang on trend. Featuring the skyline of our nation’s capital in the background and a packed red bus up front, it feels quintessentially British. But, of course, it was the animals that really got out little tester talking – a personal favourite was the giraffe with candy cane earrings and Santa hat. Our tester also loved that you could lift up Big Ben’s face to reveal a surprise fifth animal. While it is more of a sweatshirt than a traditional knitted jumper, it’ll be perfect for school or nursery parties.

Continue reading...

JoJo Maman Bebe blue snowman Fair Isle jumper

  • Best: For matching looks
  • Size: 6-12 months to 10-12 years
  • Colour: Light blue

Matching sets aren’t for everyone but if you like to have the family all looking the part for Christmas, Jojo Maman Bebe has you covered. New for this year, the brand has launched a whole host of matching jumpers that are equal parts cute and kitsch. The style of each varies slightly but all feature the same blue colourway, snowmen and other festive details, such as snowflakes, reindeer and penguins.

For young kids, the Fair Isle jumper has buttons on the back for easy dressing, but there’s also a babygrow and knitted dress on offer too. We’re not sure if you’d get multiple use out of this set, but the jumper itself is unisex, so could be passed down and used again – and considering the high-quality, cashmere mix thread that’s been used here, we’re sure you’ll want to get your money’s worth.

Continue reading...

Home Bargains kids' Christmas jumper elf

  • Best: Budget Christmas jumper
  • Size: 2-3 years to 10-11 years
  • Colour: Cream

If you’ve read our review of the best Christmas jumpers for adults, you’ll know we love a quirky design. In fact, one of the men’s jumpers we featured looks fairly similar to this design… but we have to say this one is much cuter. With a sparkly, sequin pattern in the shape of an elf’s body, your little one will look like they’ve jumper straight out of the North Pole. It feels super festive and fun, and would look great at a Christmas disco. Parents might not be so keen on just how white the rest of the jumper is, but it can be machine washed at 30C. Just remember to wash it inside out to preserve that pattern for many more wears this season.

Continue reading...

ChildrenSalon Dr Kid boys' grey snowman sweater

  • Best: Unisex jumper
  • Size: 6 months to 4 years
  • Colour: Grey

The first thing we said when we pulled this jumper out of the box was: “Aww, how cute.” It is, at first glance, a very simple sweater. It features a grey and white background and a small snowman with a red scarf, but despite its simplicity it is still eye-catching. While it is dubbed as a sweater for boys, we actually think this would look just as sweet on little girls – which is ideal if you want to reuse the jumper for younger siblings. It is fairly lightweight, but the blend of cotton and wool makes it extremely soft – ideal if your little one has sensitive skin.

Continue reading...

M&S knitted reindeer jumper

  • Best: Knitted jumper
  • Size: 2-3 years to 6-7 years
  • Colour: Aqua

Much like the Perry polar bear knit in this round-up, this reindeer jumper could easily be worn all winter long. The bright blue colour looks absolutely stunning and the design is super sweet. As with all M&S products, the quality feels pretty high and is likely to be able to withstand most activities. It’s soft and has flecks of sparkle throughout, which give it an extra festive flair. Best of all, this jumper can be machine washed and tumble dried.

Continue reading...

Polarn O. Pyret kids Christmas jumper

  • Best: For understated style
  • Size: 1-1.5 years to 6-8 years
  • Colour: Navy, white

For simple, understated style, you really can’t go wrong with a Fair Isle jumper. Coming in a navy colourway, we think this jumper could 100 per cent be classed as unisex and will keep your little ones snug and warm all winter long. Our tester loved the little characters on the front – the reindeer is even wearing a Christmas jumper – and we thought it brought just the right amount of Christmas magic without being too much. Made with pure GOTS certified cotton yarn, it is incredibly soft and feels very good quality, so much so, we think you could pass this down for generations to come.

Continue reading...

Freemans Bonprix reindeer christmas kids hoodie

  • Best: Hoodie
  • Size: 2-3 years to 10-11 years
  • Colour: Navy and grey

Of all the jumpers we tested, this was the only one that came with a hood and we think that makes it a great option for outdoor play. There’s still an element of whimsy about this jumper – the Rudolph character is cute and brought a smile to our face – but it all feels very cool. It’s super soft on the inside and, while you may not get away with wearing this after Christmas has finished (though who are we to judge), it’s the perfect option for festive outings or non-uniform days.

Continue reading...

Mamas & Papas elf Christmas jumper

  • Best: For Christmas Day dressing
  • Size: 0-3 months to 2-3 years
  • Colour: Green

While we’re all for staying in your pyjamas as long as possible on Christmas Day, sometimes it can be nice to get dressed up. And we think this elf jumper is an adorable option for the big day. Unsurprisingly, it’s been incredibly popular and only a few sizes remain, but if you fall into the lucky category, we promise you won’t be disappointed. With candy cane-striped arms, a vibrant green body and two tiny pockets to boot, your little helper will really look the part. Plus, it can be personalised, so it could be an amazing gift too.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Kids’ Christmas jumpers

Once again, we have been spoilt for choice this year and, if you’re yet to get your festive knit, there really is no better time to act. Of all the jumpers we tried, Pepa & Co’s Fair Isle design was our undisputed favourite. Not only is it a take on a true classic, but it was super soft and could work for boys or girls. A jumper that really can do it all.

If you’re looking for something that’s seriously cute, Mamas & Papas has some of the most adorable knits we’ve seen. While for those who are trying to be more conscious about their shopping habits – as should we all, especially at this time of the year – we also wholeheartedly recommend Borro for its selection of festive jumpers that can be rented and returned.

Kick-start the magic this festive season with the best Christmas Eve box gifts

