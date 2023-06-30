Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’ve picked up on the hype around the famous middle aisle or shopped at Aldi and perused the selection yourself, you may already have the supermarket’s Special buy offerings on your radar.

But, for the uninitiated, the supermarket’s popular middle-aisle section houses a huge (and sometimes quite random) selection of bits and bobs that go by the name of special buys, which have become something of a phenomena over the past few years.

With new special buy drops landing every Thursday and Sunday, the range has been known to house everything from air fryers and paddling pools to fragrances and skincare. But for shoppers hoping to buy all this online, we have some news to break.

While much of the special buy range has, up until very recently, been available to buy either online or from shoppers’ local Aldi stores, the supermarket has now taken to its website to announce that soon shoppers won’t be able to order online for home delivery. The range will still be available to buy if you head down to your local Aldi store however.

Here we have selected some Aldi Specialbuys you can buy in store, and some of the remaining bits you can still buy online.

The best Aldi specialbuys are:

Lacura original hot cloth cleanser: £1.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

A vegan, cruelty-free and dermatologically-tested pick for your skincare arsenal, this hot cloth cleanser hailing from Aldi’s pocket-friendly Lacura skincare will set you back less than £2. Designed to be applied into dry skin before applying the muslin cloth – which happily comes as part of the product – and then rinsed away, the hot cloth formula is billed by Aldi for exfoliating and cleansing for all skin types, affording soft skin results.

Buy now

Aldi Crane adults dry changing robe: £34.99, Aldi.co.uk – available in-store now

(Aldi)

Similarly to the popular (and much more expensive) Dryrobe changing robe, Aldi’s changing robe features an oversized fit reaching down to a three-quarter length silhouette. The robe features a full-length zip for quick and convenient clothes changes, and handy side pockets for stashing your valuables. Available in sizes small to extra large, each is lined with teddy fleece lining for a dose of cosy comfort and, ideal for the whole family, there will be a smaller size for kids also available in store (£29.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Shop in store now

Ferrex 20V cordless combi drill: Was £19.99, now £16.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

With a hammer drill and screwdriver, LED worklight and ergonomic design to boot, complete your DIY tasks with this cordless drill from Ferrex, which is now reduced at Aldi with 15 per cent off the usual price of £19.99. Featuring forward and reverse function, a two speed gearbox and a rubber overmold grip which should make it more comfortable to use around the house, you can expect a power of 20V and the option of variable speeds.

Buy now

Scentcerity vanilla frosting reed diffuser: Was £3.29, now £2.49, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Give your bedroom, living room or home office space a refresh with a purse-friendly pick-me-up scent. Now even more affordable thanks to a small saving, the Scentcerity reed diffuser comes with rattan sticks which are infused with the scent of vanilla frosting, a fragrance that Aldi claims will last for up to eight weeks.

Buy now

Hotel Collection matt candle: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk– avaiable in store

(Aldi)

With Aldi’s Hotel Collection fragrances having been likened to coveted scents from The White Company and Jo Malone, it’s safe to say the supermarket knows its candles. This twin-wick matt candle comes in either honey and nectarine, oud and bergamot or sweet almond and macaroon fragrance varities which you can choose in store, all of which boasts around 50 hours of burntime, so you’re getting real bang for your buck.

Buy now

Summer Waves metal-frame pool, 12ft: £129.99, Aldi.co.uk – available in store

(Aldi)

Measuring 12ft, this paddling pool is seriously capacious – perfect for larger families and summer gatherings al fresco. Touted as being durable and a breeze to set up, the pool is complete with a pump, filter and cover, as well as a maintenance kit, to keep it in good condition. More than £100 cheaper than some similar-size pools on the market, Aldi’s offering is an affordable winner.

Buy now

Collapsible light-up water bottle: Was £12.99, now £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Available in blue, pink and green, these brightly coloured light-up water bottles will instantly elevate your summer hydration. The silicone bottles come complete with carry handles and three LED lights, and there’s a USB charger included too. A practical yet fun pick for camping, days out and festivals, you can also use them for storing small bits and bobs.

Buy now

Aldi specialbuys FAQs

What days does Aldi specialbuys go on sale?

The budget supermarket launches new specialbuys every week on Thursday and Sunday morning.

What happens to unsold Aldi specialbuys?

If, in the rare instance, some items are left over, they will remain on sale until they are sold out. There is also a chance that some specialbuys could be discounted every four to six weeks, depending on how much stock is remaining.

How does Aldi’s specialbuys work?

Aldi’s special deals are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so shoppers need to be one of the first through store doors, to ensure they get their hands on their item of choice.

While the range has generally been available to buy both online and in-store, a recent change announced by the supermarket will mean it won’t be possible to buy the range online with home delivery. So shoppers will have to head down to their local Aldi instead.

Does Aldi repeat specialbuys?

Due to increasing popularity, many of the supermarket’s deals sell out extremely quickly. But, fear not, because you could get another chance to snap up one you missed. While some of Aldi’s specialbuys are limited-run and only launch at a specific time of year, some are brought back, owing to popular demand, such as its famous Gardenline egg chair, which has sold out every time it has been relaunched.

