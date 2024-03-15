Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daily deals email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Evenings are getting less gloomy, flowers are beginning to bloom and Easter eggs are back in stores – spring is definitely in the air, and with it, the news that Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale will be returning for take two.

For the uninitiated, the online retail giant launched its first-ever spring sale event in March 2023, when everything from beauty products to air fryers saw decent discounts. Similarly, this year’s bonanza will officially land on 20 March before drawing to a close on 25 March – plenty of time to add some stellar deals to our bargain buckets.

As for deals on garden furniture, outdoor tables, chairs and loungers aren’t something we Brits tend to use year-round, so savvy shoppers will always be keen to bag a bargain on items that end up spending half the year collecting cobwebs. So, when it comes to sprucing up our gardens and patios for less, the Amazon Spring Sale should be on our radar. Plus, with warmer weather and lighter evenings ahead, it couldn’t have come at a better time.

We’ve put together a list of the garden furniture deals we hope to see in the upcoming sale. If you just can’t wait for the sale to land, however, we’ve also rounded up some Amazon offers which are available to snap up right now.

Read more: We review the best power tools on the market

When is the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale 2024 and how long will it last?

With the retailer announcing that the Spring Sale will be returning for another year, there are only days to go before the event officially begins. This year, the shopping event will kick off on 20 March and run until 25 March. This isn’t dissimilar to the sale in 2023, when the retailer held a sale that ran from 6pm on Monday 27 March right through to 11:59pm on Wednesday 29 March.

What kinds of deals on garden furniture can we expect in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale?

It’s hard to predict exactly what kind of deals Amazon might run in the upcoming sale. But, we can get a good idea of the deals it might offer, by looking back at the discounts included in the retailer’s previous events.

Last year, Amazon’s Prime Day sale saw a garden furniture storage box (was £32.49, now £25, Amazon.co.uk) reduced by more than 20 per cent, while there was also a saving of £150 to be had on an outdoor rattan sofa set (was £499.99, now £379.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Best garden furniture deals at Amazon now

Neo 4-piece rattan outdoor furniture sofa table chair set: Was £199.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This chic and simple set is sure to fit seamlessly into any garden. With weatherproof frames, showerproof cushions and washing machine-safe cushion covers, this set is ready for whatever weather the British climate might throw at it. With 38 per cent off, consider it already part of the (garden) furniture.

Buy now

KidKraft wooden garden table and bench set for kids: Was £229.99, now £175.87, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Kicking back in the garden with some stylish furniture is not just for grown-ups. Have the best kids' table out there all summer long, with this chic garden table, now reduced at Amazon. It comes suited and booted with a parasol and matching cushions in a very classic, South of France-inspired stripy print. Grab one while there’s a 24 cent off.

Buy now

Oseasons acorn patio furniture: Was £519.99, now £366.57, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Cosy up on this classic sofa and chair patio set, which is perfect for a warm evening spent sipping drinks and tucking into your barbecued supper. A garden truly feels complete when you have a good spot in which to enjoy it with loved ones, and this piece provides just that. Made from weatherproof rattan, you can leave it outdoors year-round too. Right now, you can save £150 on this set.

Buy now

Furinno Tioman patio chairs: Was £152.78, now £132.46, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

For a simple, understated addition to your garden, these classic patio chairs from Furinno Tioman should do nicely, thanks to their neutral colour and design. Made from dark red meranti wood treated with teak oil, they should stay strong no matter where you use them.

Buy now

Teamson Home 5-piece patio dining table and chair set: Was £429.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Whether you’re looking for a summer breakfast spot, an at-home cocktail bar or perfect seating for al fresco dinner parties, this versatile buy ticks all boxes and looks stylish at the same time. It’s weather-resistant and comes complete with removable cushions too, which is always handy when considering British weather. With a huge 53 per cent off, now’s your chance to snap up this set for less.

Buy now

Outsunny 3-piece patio lounge chair set: Was £383.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Enjoy holiday vibes from home with the ideal set to catch some rays and relax from. These comfy-looking lounge chairs are made from wicker and have a steel frame which is designed to be weather-resistant. There’s also a glass-topped side table, to place your refreshing iced drinks and bottles of sunscreen on.

Buy now

Allibert by Keter Daytona deluxe outdoor garden sun lounger: Was £159.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This sun lounger looks like the perfect chair for lounging on come sunnier days (we’re manifesting!) and promises to be comfortable and easy to assemble. It comes in two chic colourways, but most importantly it’s currently reduced by 31 per cent.

Buy now

GardenCo two-seat rattan weave bistro set with high glass top table and two chairs: Was £149, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

We love the look of this bistro set. Ideal for early morning coffees or sunset cocktails, this set is a perfect option for all your lounging needs on your patio, deck or garden.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on tech and more, try the links below:

Sprucing up your garden? Check out the best lawn mowers