Retail giant Amazon has become a reliable port of call for many of us when it comes to shopping for pretty much anything online, with the retailer housing a vast range of beauty items, home appliances, mattresses and more, which can then be delivered to your front door, and fast.

Seasoned Amazon shoppers may already know how to find the best deals across the site, including signing up to Amazon Prime ahead of the retailer’s highly anticipated sales throughout the year. But when it comes to finding deals easily in between sales, it’s also worth having a look at the price cuts available via Amazon Outlet.

Alongside Amazon Warehouse, where used, pre-owned and open-box products can be found reduced in price, the Amazon Outlet section is where you can find clearance buys and overstocked products with deal prices, from home appliances to beauty and clothing.

While you don’t need a Prime membership to access these deals, you may want to take advantage of the free delivery you get with Amazon Prime. Membership costs £8.99 per month, or you can pay an annual sum of £95. Signing up means you’ll also be granted access to a vast range of content from Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading.

When it comes to the best Amazon Outlet deals, we’ve cherry-picked several across covetable products and IndyBest-rated buys, from Sony speakers to Olaplex haircare.

Best Amazon Outlet deals

Tower T17039 xpress pro 5-in-1 digital air fryer: Was £119.99, now £60, Amazon.co.uk

A very similar, slightly more expensive Tower model (with 10 functions instead of five) landed a spot in our review of the best air fryers, so you know this is a brand you can trust. Our tester noted it was “similar to your everyday oven, with a box-like shape and a large front window, making it best for meats rather than stews or one-pot wonders”. They went on to note the rotisserie function, which is “able to cook a 1kg roast chicken in 40 minutes, while a handy drip tray sits underneath for easy cleaning”. This five-in-one version is now reduced to half price, thanks to Amazon.

K18 biomimetic hairscience leave-in molecular repair hair mask: Was £70, now £57.84, Amazon.co.uk

Having reviewed the K18 leave-in molecular repair hair mask, when comparing it against the bestselling Olaplex No3 hair perfector, our tester found it was easier to use, and more than rivalled Olaplex’s cult classic. Our reviewer found a “little of the product goes a very long way”, and said their hair felt much stronger and healthier after just one use. Thanks to this discount at Amazon, you can pick up a bottle for less.

Sony SRS-XG300: Was £259, now £170.99, Amazon.co.uk

Not only was this the largest model to earn a spot in our review of the best Bluetooth speakers, it was also dubbed the best overall. If you’re looking to save some cash, you’re in luck, as there’s almost 35 per cent off the Sony speaker at Amazon right now. In our review, it was described by our writer as being a “fantastically rugged” option with a high waterproof rating of IP67. Importantly, they added it “packs serious punch, blasting out crisp, clear sound for up to 25 hours on a single charge”.

Bulk pure whey protein isolate, 2.5kg: Was £128.99, now £89.35, Amazon.co.uk

Not sure which protein powder to plump for? A similar Bulk option to this one was recommended by nutritional therapist Daisy Nicomanis when we covered various different options in our expert-led guide, so you know you’re in good hands with the brand. Touted as being low in fat and sugar, a 30g serving of this powder will pack in 24g of protein, and there are currently deals on a range of flavours, including a 31 per cent discount on a 2.5kg pack of chocolate-flavoured powder.

Maybelline New York black mascara duo: Was £23.98, now £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

If the TikTok sensation is still one of your favourites (or if you’re yet to find out what all the fuss is about), this outlet deal has brought a duo set of the popular mascara down to half price. Dubbed the best mascara for length and volume in our round-up of the best, it’s an IndyBest-rated make-up buy. Our tester said: “The long, thin and flexible brush head combines a formula of bamboo extract and fibres that builds volume and length with each stroke, but also separates lashes for a fanned-out look.”

Jabra elite 3 in-ear wireless Bluetooth earbuds: Was £79.99, now £53.25, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re searching for a pair of wireless earbuds, listen up. Now discounted by 33 per cent in the blue colourway, these buds feature water resistance and noise isolation. In our review of a similar set, the Jabra elite 4 active, our tester noted the “comfy fit and sturdy enough feel” and how the brand is able to “pack some serious specs into a simple but attractive design”.

Ren clean skincare glow daily vitamin C gel cream: Was £41.18, now £22.35, Amazon.co.uk

Listing the likes of Weleda, L’Occitane and more, Amazon Outlet’s beauty section could save you some cash on covetable brands and beauty favourites. Case in point: REN Clean Skincare’s glow daily vitamin C gel cream is reduced to nearly half price. Touted as having brightening, plumping and firming effects, the cruelty-free formula calls on radiance-boosting vitamin C and glycogen for glow.

Olaplex no 8 bond intense moisture mask: Was £28, now £21.57, Amazon.co.uk

Olaplex is another cult brand currently on sale within the beauty section of Amazon Outlet. Touted as a shine-boosting, smoothing addition to your showering routine, the brand’s No. 8 bond intense moisture mask gave our tester instant results when they reviewed the Olaplex range. They noted their hair feeling “softer and sleeker”, as if they had “just had a cut at the hairdresser”.

