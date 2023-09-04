Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Online shopping giant Amazon is the place to peruse for pretty much all products, whether you’re seeking a new mattress, cordless vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or beauty buys. For many of us, it’s an easy go-to with the option of next-day delivery and there are multiple ways you can save money at Amazon too, from keeping an eye out for upcoming Prime Day deals to getting a list ready ahead of the annual Black Friday sales.

A lesser known part of the website is the Amazon Warehouse, where you can get big discounts on a selection of used, pre-owned and open-box products across computers, home appliances, toys, sports, shoes and bags, pet supplies and even musical instruments. Plus, there’s an extra 20 per cent discount on certain products now too, which is taken off the final price at the checkout stage.

If you’re wondering how it works, the retailer offers peace of mind on all Amazon Warehouse purchases, by carrying out a series of quality checks to test the condition and functionality of each product sold in this section. Within the system, Amazon grades items as “like new”, “very good”, “good”, or “acceptable”, and it will also inspect products for any missing parts or damaged packaging.

It’s worth knowing that anything you buy from Amazon Warehouse is covered under its regular return policy, meaning that you can still send anything which isn’t quite right back within 30 days of receiving it. However, Amazon is unable to replace returned items with another product in the exact same condition.

Should you be shopping for a specific item or fancy some inspiration, we’ve rounded up some of the best Amazon Warehouse deals to buy now, across big-name brands like Vax, Fitbit and Samsung.

The best Amazon Warehouse deals

Vax onepwr blade 4 pet cordless vacuum cleaner, “acceptable” condition: Was £259.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With an Amazon price of £259.99 for a new model, this “acceptable” condition cordless vacuum cleaner is already heavily discounted in comparison. Add on the extra 20 per cent saving on top and its price drops further to under £100.

The 2.5kg cordless vacuum cleaner is in the graphite/cyan blue shade and comes complete with a removable battery, charging dock, motorised pet tool, wall mount, crevice tool and dusting brush. It has a run time of 45 minutes when fully charged, a removable dust canister and its motorised tool tackles pesky pet hair that gets everywhere. Just remember that the final saving isn’t shown until you’ve proceeded to the checkout stage of your purchase.

An IndyBest tried and tested buy, we named this model best in our best pet vacuum cleaners piece, where our reviewer said it was “nicely balanced and lightweight with good controls” plus, “the suction was one of the best” they reviewed.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy buds 2 pro wireless earphones, “good” condition: Was £219, now £113, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Considering these “good” condition wireless earphones would usually retail at £219 when bought brand-new at Amazon, the under-£115 price thanks to an extra 20 per cent off via Amazon Warehouse is an absolute steal.

The wireless graphite in-ear headphones have bluetooth connectivity, active noise cancelling and Dolby head tracking for sound quality which syncs up with movement. Plus, you can pop them in the wireless charging case in between uses. We reviewed these exact Samsung Galaxy earphones and our writer said: “These buds sound fantastic, and they sound as hi-fi as Samsung claims.”

Buy now

Russell Hobbs 23910 adventure brushed stainless steel electric kettle, “like new” condition : Was £29.99, now £17.78, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This “like new” Russell Hobbs kettle usually costs £29.99 when bought new, but when adding the 20 per discount on top of its Amazon Warehouse saving, you can snap it up for more than £10 less. The 3,000W kettle has a 1.7l capacity and is made from brushed stainless steel. Plus, according to Amazon, you can make a speedy cuppa as it will boil a 235ml cup of water in 45 seconds. Additional features include a drip-free spout and a rotating base.

Buy now

Fitbit inspire 3, “acceptable” condition: Was £83.99, now £57.38, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Although unlike those listed above, this deal doesn’t qualify for the extra 20 per cent off discount, the price of the “acceptable” condition Fitbit inspire is still almost 32 per cent less than the new price. The black/midnight buy comes complete with a six-month premium membership and it offers up to 10 days of battery, is water-resistant up to 50m and it’s compatible with both iOS 15 and Android OS 9.0 or higher.

Key wellbeing features also include automatic sleep tracking, a daily stress management score and heart rate notifications. We included this model in our best Fitbits round-up, where our writer praised it for being “straightforward”, “fitness-focused” and charging “super-fast.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts and more offers, try the links below:

Shopping for a new food processor or cooking device? We’ve rounded up the best home October Prime Day appliance deals to expect