Save £30 on this Xbox series S Hogwarts Legacy bundle in Amazon’s Spring Sale

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Amazon’s Spring Sale ends in a matter of hours, drawing to a close at midnight tonight. But before it does, there are still plenty of deals and discounts to take advantage of.

From 33 per cent off a Fire TV stick to a Tefal air fryer for less than £50, there’s so much left to shop. And things are no different in the world of gaming where we’ve spotted a deal on the Xbox series S.

You can save almost 10 per cent on both the game console and the new Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy. Usually this bundle would set you back nearly £315, but it’s currently on offer for £284.99. It also comes bundled with the Gilded Hunter Pack, which includes Fortnite, Rocket League and Fall Guys – so that’s four games in total which is a real bargain if you ask us.

Although its not strictly part of the Amazon Spring Sale, this bundle will only be reduced to this price until midnight tonight – exactly when the Spring Sale draws to a close – so we think it counts.

Keep reading below for everything you need to know on this discounted Xbox series S Hogwarts Legacy bundle.

Read more: Amazon Spring Sale 2023 – live deal updates

Xbox series S with Hogwarts Legacy and Gilded Hunter: Was £314.98, now £284.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

Have you been waiting for a deal on a next-generation console with the new Harry Potter game, Hogwarts Legacy? Well this bundle might just be the ticket, as it includes both the Xbox series S (£249, Amazon.co.uk) and a copy of Hogwarts Legacy and the three-game Gilded Hunter pack.

It’s not strictly a part of Amazon’s Spring Sale, but the bundle is currently reduced by nine per cent, with the price set to go back up again at midnight tonight, 29 March, exactly when the sale comes to an end. Coincidence? We thin

Released in late-2020, the series S is the more affordable of two next-generation Xbox consoles from Microsoft. It lacks the disc drive and slightly more powerful processor of the pricier series X, but is significantly smaller and more affordable.

Despite its lower price, the series S still handles 4K video, produces game graphics with ray-tracing for realistic lighting effect, and has the quick-resume feature for quickly switching between games and picking up right where you left off.

Given the Hogwarts Legacy game is normally £65 (Amazon.co.uk) on its own, and the console carries a retail price of £250, this bundle represents pretty great value.

Buy now

Read more on Amazon’s Spring Sale 2023:

The best Amazon Spring Sale deals so far – the very best discounts we’ve found across the board

Best Spring Sale tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Spring Sale household essentials deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale