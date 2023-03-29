Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This week has been all about Amazon’s Spring Sale. The event kicked off on Monday night at 6pm and has been delivering endless deals ever since.

It’s been the biggest seasonal shopping bonanza ahead of Prime Day. So far there have been massive savings across all shopping sections, from tech, laptops and TVs to household essentials and home appliances.

As always, our expert shopping team at IndyBest has been keeping a keen eye on the best deals emerging throughout the event, and you can follow our Spring Sale live blog for the latest news as it lands.

We’ve spotted lots of amazing savings, including up to 33 per cent off a Fire TV stick, a Tefal air fryer for less than £50, Le Creuset cookware reduced by up to £85, a half price electric blanket and much more. Whether you’re in the market for a new Amazon device, are hoping to grab a bargain on Apple products, or could do with stocking up on staples like dishwasher tablets, you’d better be quick as the event ends soon.

Here’s everything we know about how long the Amazon Spring Sale lasts for and when it ends.

What is the Amazon Spring Sale?

The Amazon Spring Sale is an annual sales event lasting for 54 hours, during which thousands of products across all shopping categories are reduced. It is currently in full swing and so far we’ve seen savings on big-name brands including Apple, Le Creuset, Shark, Simba, Tefal and many more.

The Spring Sale started at 6pm on Monday 27 March and runs until Wednesday 29 March, so time to shop is running out.

Do you need an Amazon Prime account to take part?

No, unlike Amazon Prime Day you don’t need a Prime account to take part in the Amazon Spring Sale.

When does the Amazon Spring Sale end?

The Amazon Spring Sale ends at midnight tonight, Wednesday 29 March, so you’d better be quick to bag a bargain.

Will there be more Amazon sales this year?

Yes, Amazon Prime Day is Amazon’s next sale event. It lasts for 48 hours and you need to have a Prime account to access the savings.

It’s not yet been announced by the online retailer when Amazon Prime Day 2023 will land, but we are expecting it to happen in July. Last year, Prime Day 2022 was in mid-July, which is traditionally the time of year we’d see this sales event appear.

The dates were a bit different for 2020 and 2021 though, with Amazon Prime Day happening in October and June respectively, due to the pandemic and the Olympics.

