Amazon’s Spring Sale has arrived, and there are already loads of technology deals to get excited about, with money off 4K televisions, top-notch headphones, laptops and more.

New for 2023, the Amazon Spring Sale is a bit like one of its Prime Day shopping extravaganzas – but this one is even more accessible, since the deals are available to absolutely everyone, not just Prime members.

Running from 6pm on 27 March for three whole days until 29 March, this is the third sale hosted by Amazon in the last 12 months. Just like its hugely popular Prime Day sale, you’ll be able to save money with deals and discounts across tech, air fryers, beauty, toys, home appliances, Apple products, TVs and more.

As always, the IndyBest team of retail experts is ready to help you find the best bargains from right across the Amazon Spring Sale.

For this article, we’re focusing on technology deals, so keep reading for everything you need to know about discounts across Samsung televisions, Bose headphones, Lenovo laptops and much more besides.

Best tech deals in Amazon’s Spring Sale

Beats Studio3 wireless noise cancelling headphones: Was £349.95, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Beats)

These over-ear headphones from Apple-owned Beats have been reduced by a massive 43 per cent. Available in a range of colours, the Bluetooth headphones work with iOS and Android, and promise up to 22 hours of battery life per charge. Beats also claims the cans offer up to three hours of use after just 10 minutes of charging.

Active noise cancelling means these headphones use microphones to monitor ambient sound, then play the opposite frequencies to create artificial silence – great for dialling out the drone of an aeroplane cabin.

Buy now

Huawei Matebook D15 Windows 11 laptop: Was £749.99, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

(Huawei)

You can save a third on this Huawei laptop as part of the Amazon Spring Sale. The Matebook D15 has a Full HD 15in display, runs Windows 11 and is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of solid-state storage.

This deal sees the price lowered by an impressive £250, making it a great buy for anyone in need of a well-priced everyday laptop with a good-sized screen and plenty of speedy storage.

Buy now

Google Nest cam (indoor, wired): Was £89.99, now £69, Amazon.co.uk

(Google)

This wired security camera from Google is currently reduced by 23 per cent. Not only does it connect to your Wifi network but it can also be viewed from your smartphone or other Google and Nest devices, like the Nest Hub smart display (£44.99, Currys.co.uk).

The camera records in Full HD resolution with high dynamic range (HDR) and can be set to start recording – and alert you via the Google Home app – when movement is detected. There’s also a microphone and speaker for two-way conversations which is sure to come in handy for telling your dog to get off the sofa while you’re out and about.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy tab A7 lite: Was £149, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

Here’s a good deal on a conveniently sized Android tablet from Samsung. The Galaxy tab A7 lite has an 8.7in display that’s a great size for browsing the web, checking social media, reading and watching videos. Available in grey or silver and measuring 8mm thick, the tablet also has 32GB of storage, wifi, an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP camera on the front.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy tab S6 lite: Was £349, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

This Amazon Spring Sale deal sees the tab S6 lite by Samsung reduced by £100. This is a 10.4in Android tablet with 64GB of storage – plus a microSD card for increasing this by up to 1TB – and colour options of blue and grey.

Samsung’s S Pen stylus is included in the box, letting you write, draw, sketch and annotate on the tablet, turning it into a useful digital notepad as well as a device for binge-watching your latest Netflix addiction.

Buy now

Chromecast with Google TV (4K): Was £59.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Google)

Haven’t got a smart TV? This plug-and-play dongle from Google is the answer. It slots into a spare HDMI port on your TV or computer monitor, then connects to your wifi network and streams films and TV shows from services like Netflix and YouTube. Content is streamed in 4K with high dynamic range (HDR), and there’s a microphone in the controller for talking to the Google Assistant. If you’re on the lookout for a new TV show to binge, just say: “Hey Google, what should I watch?” and the assistant will do the rest.

Buy now

Samsung 24in curved gaming monitor: Was £179.99, now £139, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

Are you a PC gamer looking for a more immersive experience? This deal on a curved Samsung gaming monitor could be right up your street. Reduced by £40 in the Amazon Spring Sale, the monitor has a 24in display with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. There are connections for HDMI and Displayport, the aspect ratio is 16:9 and the response time is four milliseconds.

Buy now

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones: Was £199.95, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Beats)

Another pair of Beats headphones, this time the Solo3. These are available in black, red and pink, and have been reduced in Amazon’s Spring Sale by an impressive £70. They include Apple’s W1 chip for quick and easy iPhone pairing, but also work with Android phones and other devices, just like any Bluetooth headphones.

The Beats Solo3 headphones promise up to 40 hours of battery life, with a five-minute top-up claimed to give the headphones up to three hours of extra life.

Buy now

Hisense 58in 4K Smart TV: Was £649, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

(Hisense)

The price of this LED television from Hisense has been cut by a massive 42 per cent for Amazon’s Spring Sale. The TV has a 58in display and a 4K resolution. Extra features include HDR with Dolby Vision, support for DTS Virtual X surround sound, and Alexa voice control. There’s also support for all of your favourite streaming apps, such as Netflic, Apple TV+, YouTube and Prime Video.

Buy now

Toshiba 24in HD television with Alexa: Was £169, now £118, Amazon.co.uk

(Toshiba)

If you’re seeking a deal on a smaller television, look no further than this 24in model from Toshiba. It has been reduced by 30 per cent to just £118, yet still has a 720px HD resolution display, Alexa built in, plus access to all of the Freeview TV channels (with a compatible aerial). There’s just a single HDMI port, but we still think this would make a great secondary TV for the kitchen, office or bedroom.

Buy now

Samsung BU8500 65in 4K TV: Was £1,099, now £729, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

This could be one of the biggest discounts yet for the Amazon Spring Sale. The deal sees a 65in Samsung BU8500 television reduced by £370, or 34 per cent. Released in 2022, the BU8500 features Alexa built in, an LED display panel with 4K resolution and HDR, Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator technology, and access to all of the most popular TV streaming services. There’s also an automatic game mode, which switches on when a video game console is detected, and there’s a built-in digital TV tuner.

Buy now

Bose QuietComfort wireless earphones: Was £249.95, now £165, Amazon.co.uk

(Bose)

Here’s an impressive 34 per cent discount on a pair of true wireless Bluetooth earphones from Bose. The QuietComfort earphones have active noise cancelling technology to help drone out ambient sounds, while promising high-quality audio for music, podcasts and phone calls. The earphones offer a claimed six hours of battery life on their own, plus up to an additional 12 hours when topped up using the included charging case.

In our round-up of the best wireless earbuds, our tester was very impressed, saying: “The audio is outstanding: rich, lively and full of detail, they’re arguably the best on test.”

Buy now

Asus Chromebook flip CR1 laptop: Was £349.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Asus)

This better-than-half-price deal sees a touchscreen Chromebook from Asus reduced by a massive 54 per cent. The compact and highly portable laptop has an 11.6in display and runs Google’s Chrome operating system on an Intel Celeron processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of solid-state storage.

Unusually for a Chromebook, the touchscreen display rotates through 180 degrees to be completely flat against your desk, ready to be drawn on with a stylus.

Buy now

Lenovo Ideapad 3 17in laptop: Was £379.99, now £279.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lenovo)

Next up we have a £100 saving on a large, 17in laptop from Lenovo. The Ideapad 3 runs Windows 11S and has 128GB of solid-state storage. Despite the large screen, this is a fairly slim laptop, at 19.9mm, and features a USB-C port, as well as an SD card slot, HDMI connection for hooking up a television or external monitor, and a pair of USB-A ports.

We think this would be a great laptop for students or anyone who wants a large screen but doesn’t necessarily need high-end performance.

Buy now

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2023?

The Amazon Spring Sale kicks off at 6pm on Monday 27 march and runs until midnight on Wednesday 29 March. This means it’s an even longer sales event than Amazon’s Prime Day sale – and, speaking of which, we’re expecting another Prime Day, perhaps even two, later in 2023.

Do you need an Amazon Prime account to take part?

In a word, no. This is the major difference between Amazon’s Spring Sale and its usual Prime Day sales. This time around, deals are available to absolutely everyone, regardless of whether they have a Prime account or not.

