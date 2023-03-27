Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Deal hunters, rejoice: Amazon’s Spring Sale is here. Warming us up for Prime Day 2023, the three-day shopping event sees savings across tech, beauty, fashion, gaming, household essentials and more.

Kicking off today with deals dropping until Wednesday 29 March, it’s the third sale the online giant has hosted in the space of 12 months – and we couldn’t be more excited. Plus, unlike Amazon’s usual sale events, you don’t even have to be a Prime member to shop the deals.

The perfect opportunity to snap up discounts on big-ticket items across everything from tech, laptops, TVs and Apple products to home appliances, air fryers and more, you’ll be treated to deals from all our favourite brands, including Shark, Ninja, Lego, ghd and, of course, Amazon’s own-brand gadgets.

Whatever’s on your wish list, we’ll be making sure you’re up to date with the best Amazon Spring Sale discounts – think of this edit as the crème de la crème of the sale.

Best deals in Amazon’s Spring Sale

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ300UK: Was £429.99, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can always rely on Amazon’s sale events for a great deal on a Shark vacuum cleaner, and we’ve just spotted that this model is currently 30 per cent off. Flexible and lightweight, it boasts up to 60 minutes of run time and 50 per cent more suction compared to its predecessor. Plus, the cleaner is complete with a motorised pet tool, crevice tool and multi-surface tool for extra versatility.

Buy now

Beats Studio3 wireless noise cancelling headphones: Was £349.95, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Beats)

These over-ear headphones from Apple-owned Beats have been reduced by a massive 43 per cent. Available in a range of colours, the Bluetooth headphones work with iOS and Android, and promise up to 22 hours of battery life per charge. Beats also claims the cans offer up to three hours of use after just 10 minutes of charging. With active noise cancelling, these headphones use microphones to monitor ambient sound, then play the opposite frequencies to create artificial silence – great for dialling out the drone of an aeroplane cabin.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot 5th gen: Was £54.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Featuring a tennis-ball-sized design, Amazon’s new Echo dot speaker has improved audio quality and deeper bass from its single, 1.73in speaker. With features including Alexa voice assistant, a handy timer function, an alarm clock, a radio and connectivity with smart home devices such as smart plugs and smart lights, it will streamline the tech in your home. You can save 45 per cent right now, thanks to Amazon’s Spring Sale.

Buy now

Elemis pro-collagen rose cleansing balm: Was £46, now £32.63, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Elemis’s pro-collagen range is a cult classic for good reason. In Amazon’s Spring Sale, you can save just over 30 per cent on the rose cleansing balm that offers three-in-one benefits. Infused with a delicate and soothing English rose oleo extract, it easily dissolves make-up and daily grime with dewy and soft results. For use either as an everyday cleaner or weekly nourishing mask, the versatile formula will become one of the most hardworking items in your beauty arsenal.

Buy now

Amazon Fire stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Thanks to the Spring Sale, we’ve just spotted a deal on the Amazon Fire stick 4k. This little dongle plugs into just about any TV or computer monitor, and then streams 4K movies and TV shows from all of the leading services, including Amazon’s own Prime Video, Now, YouTube, Disney+ and BBC iPlayer. The device comes with a remote with shortcut buttons to open your favourite apps with a single press, and there’s a button for summoning Alexa. You can then ask the virtual assistant to find a TV show, control media, or dim the lights for movie night. If you’re looking for something a little cheaper, the Fire stick lite (was £34.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk) is also reduced; it doesn’t come with 4k capabilities, but still offers the same streaming options.

Buy now

Simba hybrid mattress, double: Was £1,079, now £647.40, Amazon.co.uk

(Simba Sleep)

Discounted by 40 per cent, now’s the time to invest in a coveted Simba mattress. One of our favourite sleep brands, Simba’s hybrid design is one of its most popular – and our reviewer thought it was worth the money. It gave them “an instant and cloud-like balance of comfort and support right up to the edges” and they recommended it for every type of sleeper, from “medium-firmness fans, side and front sleepers, back-pain sufferers and people who get hot at night.”

Buy now

Kindle paperwhite: Was £139.99, now £104.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Spring Sale is the best time to snap up a deal on Amazon devices, including its range of Kindle eReaders. Case in point, this device is currently 25 per cent off. Following an upgrade last year, the Kindle paperwhite topped our list of the best ereaders. “The screen size has shot up from 6in to 6.8in, with the same 300ppi resolution as the pricier oasis. The design is elegant with the screen flush to the frame (the basic Kindle display is recessed behind the frame),” our writer said. “Unlike other Kindles, this one uses a newer version of E Ink system, which offers a faster page turn and smoother transitions.” For something slightly cheaper, the Kindle 2022 release (was £84.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk) is currently reduced by 18 per cent.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 14 pro, 128GB: Was £1,099, now £1,039, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Looking for a new iPhone? The latest and greatest iPhone 14 Pro is currently discounted by £60 in Amazon’s Spring Sale, and it comes with one of the biggest design changes in recent memory – an expanding notch that turns into an interactive, dynamic island. “From great safety protections to dazzling visual features, at a time when many talk of incremental improvements or how phones have plateaued, the new pro handset is a real, chunky upgrade,” our writer said in their review. “It features a slick new software, much better cameras and, in Dynamic Island, the kind of genuine innovation I’ve come to expect from Apple.”

Buy now

Cosi Home heated throw: Was £99.99, now £50.94, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can save 50 per cent on Cosi Home’s electric blanket in Amazon’s Spring Sale. Boasting nine heat settings and a nine-hour timer, the micro-fleece fabric promises to be warm and fluffy while the double-sided design is versatile enough for year-round use. Plus, its running costs are as low as 4p per hour, making it a cost-effective alternative to central heating. Large enough for two adults, the remote control and cable are fully detachable.

Buy now

Philips sonicare series 7900 advanced whitening electric toothbrush: Was £249, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon’s sales are always a great opportunity to pick up a heavily discounted toothbrush. Case in point: this Philips sonicare model is reduced by a sizable 60 per cent. Clinically proved to whiten teeth in just one week, the W2 optimal white brush head helps to remove surface stains while the densely packed bristles are said to remove up to seven times more plaque than a manual toothbrush. Better still, there are four different brush modes to customise your experienced.

Buy now

Lego bonsai tree: Was £44.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lego)

Lego’s bonsai tree will help you unwind while you craft the botanical build, and it’s discounted by 20 per cent. Bonsai trees are notoriously difficult to look after, so this brick model is the perfect alternative. It measures 18cm in height and it’s a great set to have on display. It’s customisable, so you can choose between green leaves or pink blossoms, switching up the hues with each change of the season.

Buy now

Rimmel extra 3D lash volumising mascara: Was £4.99, now £2.80, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Reduced to less than £3, stock up on this bestselling budget mascara in the Amazon Spring Sale. The smudge-free formula is said to coat each lash with zero clumps, boosting the volume and length of your flutter. Better still, the product is enriched with film formers, waxes and pigments to give your lashes a healthy and ultra-smooth look.

Buy now

Finish ultimate infinity shine dishwasher tablets bulk (100 tablets): Was £30, now £15.85, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Enjoy 47 per cent off these dishwasher tablets in the Amazon Spring Sale – saving money and the planet, as these tablets are said to be just as effective on an eco cycle. There’s no need to pre-rinse, and all types of food residue are said to be successfully broken up, thanks to Finish’s powerful formula featuring protector shield technology.

Buy now

Apple AirPods pro 2nd gen: Was £249, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

The second-generation AirPods pro 2 earbuds offer extra features over the previous AirPods pro from 2021, boasting better audio quality, stronger noise-cancelling performance, volume controls on the earbuds themselves, and, just as importantly, better battery life. The biggest change in design applies to the charging case, which now has a loop on the side to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app. The discount means they’re now at their lowest-ever price.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell 2nd generation: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Ring)

You can secure your home for less thanks to Amazon’s Spring Sale, which includes an impressive range of discounts on Ring doorbells. This model took the top spot in our review of the best video doorbells, with our writer noting that it’s “one of the best around”. “It has pretty much all of the whizzy features of the Ring doorbell 4,” but at “a more purse-friendly price”. The functions are customisable, meaning you can choose everything from the chime to how sensitive the motion detection is. Better still, our tester noted that it’s “an absolute breeze to install”.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy tab A7 lite: Was £149, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

Here’s a good deal on a conveniently sized Android tablet from Samsung. The Galaxy tab A7 lite has an 8.7in display, which is a great size for browsing the web, checking social media, reading and watching videos. Available in grey or silver and measuring 8mm thick, the tablet also has 32GB of storage, wifi, an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP camera on the front.

Buy now

Lego Technic McLaren Senna racing sports collectable model car: Was £44.99, now £35.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lego)

Adult and kid petrolheads alike will love this Lego Technic buildable sports car. The authentic replica of McLaren’s supercar features signature graphics, colours and details, as well as a realistic V8 engine with moving pistons and dihedral doors that open “up and out” in the unmistakable style of the real McLaren car. Right now, you can save 20 per cent on the model.

Buy now

Simba hybrid pillow B07VVDS67L: Was £109, now £81.75, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Reduced by 25 per cent in Amazon’s Spring Sale, Simba’s hybrid pillow seriously impressed our reviewer in their round-up of the best pillows. “Of all the pillows we tested – from the £300 down-filled to the very best memory foam – this is the pillow we sleep on every night,” they said. Touted as being suitable for every type of sleeper, it has the loft and comfort of a feather-filled option, while the Nasa-derived technology keeps you warm or cool while you sleep.

Buy now

Mylee pro salon series convex curing LED lamp: Was £129.99, now £103.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Mylee)

Offering the salon experience at home, Mylee’s gel nail polish kit is complete with an LED lamp, eight colours, top and base coat, prep and wipe accessories and a gel remover. Said to be long-lasting and durable, it takes just 15 seconds to perfect your gel nails with the lamp. If you need further convincing, the full-works kit took the top spot in our round-up of the best gel nail kits, with our reviewer calling it a “pampering treat”. Right now, you can save 20 per cent in Amazon’s Spring Sale.

Buy now

Huawei Matebook D15 Windows 11 laptop: Was £749.99, now £499.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Huawei)

You can save a third on this Huawei laptop as part of the Amazon Spring Sale. The Matebook D15 has a Full HD 15in display, runs Windows 11 and is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of solid-state storage. This deal sees the price lowered by an impressive £250, making it a great buy for anyone in need of a well-priced everyday laptop with a good-sized screen and plenty of speedy storage.

Buy now

Tefal easyfry 9-in-1 air fryer oven: Was £219.99, now £126.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With more than 40 per cent off, Tefal’s easyfry air fryer oven is easily one of the best air fryer deals we’ve seen so far. Boasting nine functions and eight pre-loaded programs, including dehydrate, roast, bake, toast, boil and grill, the 11l appliance is an energy-efficient alternative to your usual oven. Plus, it comes with a host of accessories to streamline your culinary experience, from a drip tray and rotisserie fork to dehydrating racks and a grill plate.

Buy now

Toshiba 24in HD television with Alexa: Was £169, now £118, Amazon.co.uk

(Toshiba)

If you’re seeking a deal on a smaller television, look no further than this 24in model from Toshiba. It has been reduced by 30 per cent to just £118, yet still has a 720px HD resolution display, Alexa built in, plus access to all of the Freeview TV channels (with a compatible aerial). There’s just a single HDMI port, but we still think this would make a great secondary TV for the kitchen, office or bedroom.

Buy now

Revlon salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £62.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Revlon)

One of the most popular products during Amazon’s last Prime Day sale, you can save nearly 40 per cent on Revlon’s viral Dyson airwrap dupe in the Spring Sale. In our review of the cult tool, our tester said: “Giving me a quick volume boost without the accompanying frizz, Revlon’s styler delivers just the right amount of oomph.” It also earned a spot in our round-up of hot brushes, where our writer praised its affordability and the volume it delivers, without getting too hot: “It’s a brilliant budget buy, despite being quite noisy, and is very easy to get to grips with.”

Buy now

Simba hybrid duvet stratos, king B07RV4P446: Was £249, now £186.75, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This is the only duvet “you’ll need” noted our review of the best winter duvets. Our tester praised the “versatile design”, which means it adapts to suit the seasons and, “ultimately, gives you year-round comfort”. It “gives you a combination of one seven tog duvet and one much lighter 3.5 tog number, which can be placed together with corner snaps to create a perfectly warm winter duvet with a combined thermal tog rating of 10.5”. Currently, it’s discounted by 25 per cent, so if you’re looking for a new duvet, invest in this one now.

Buy now

Le Creuset cast iron casserole dish: Was £285, now £138.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Cherished by home cooks for more than a century, you can save just over 50 per cent on Le Creuset’s signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish. With its 24cm size and 4.2l capacity, its family-friendly design will serve between four and five people. From quick simmering to slow cooking, rustle up everything from meat or vegetable casseroles, one-pot roasts and pasta to curry, soup and even bread.

Buy now

