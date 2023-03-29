Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There are still a few months to go until this year’s Prime Day shopping event – which usually lands in July – but, the good news is Amazon’s Spring Sale 2023 is happening right now.

This exciting sales extravaganza kicked off on Monday and runs right through until midnight tonight (29 March). So, now’s your chance to bag a bargain across all shopping categories, including tech, TVs, laptops, household essentials and home appliances.

As always, our expert team at IndyBest is keeping a keen eye on all the best deals, to let you know as soon as they land, and you can head to our live blog for Amazon Spring Sale updates too. So far, we’ve spotted 45 per cent off a Shark vacuuum cleaner, a Dyson airwrap dupe for less than £40 and nearly half price Le Creuset cookware.

Whether you need a new mattress, fancy buying an electric blanket, or could do with stocking up on dishwasher tablets, now’s your chance to bag a bargain.

When it comes to shopping for kitchen appliances, air fryers remain a popular buy. They require little or no cooking oil for healthy dishes and are cost-efficient to use, compared with a regular oven. So, we were pleased to spot a money-saving deal on a Tefal air fryer, which is currently sliced in price to less than £50.

Keep reading for everything we know about this Spring Sale deal.

Tower T17021 air fryer: Was £69.99, now £48.90, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This family-sized 1,500W air fryer is currently reduced to less than £50, which is a bargain for a 4.3l model. There are fry, roast, grill and bake functions, so you can whip up a cake, make fluffy chips or cook a roast dinner. It also comes with a temperature control dial and can be programmed to suit the cooking function too.

Amazon estimates the air fryer can cook food 30 per cent faster than a conventional oven and saves up to 70 per cent on energy. While we haven’t tested this particular model to confirm these stats, Tefal is a tried-and-tested IndyBest brand, and we featured one of its larger, 11l models in our best air fryers guide.

Buy now

