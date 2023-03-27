Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon’s warm-up to Prime Day 2023 has arrived. Dubbed the Spring Sale, the three-day event kicks off today with deals dropping right through to Wednesday 29 March.

The mega shopping event sees savings across tech, beauty, fashion, gaming, household essentials and much more – and one of the best areas you can save on is home appliances.

With big-player brands including Shark, Simba, Ninja, Tower, Eufy, Swan and Nespresso all set to take part, Amazon’s March sale looks to rival its annual Prime Day (the exact dates of which remain underwraps).

Whether you’re looking to replace your old mattress, pick up a snazzy coffee machine or score a new cordless vacuum cleaner, the Amazon Spring Sale has everything from electrical appliances to cleaning products reduced. In short, whatever you’re in the market for, you can be sure Amazon has it.

Just like Prime Day and Black Friday, our crack team of shopping experts are on hand throughout with our pick of the best deals and discounts. So, to make your quest easier we’ve rounded up the Spring Sales savings in home appliances that are worth your attention below. You’re welcome.

Best Amazon home and kitchen deals

Cosi Home heated throw: Was £99.99, now £50.94, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can save 50 per cent on Cosi Home’s electric blanket in Amazon’s Spring Sale. Boasting nine heat settings and a nine hour timer, the micro-fleece fabric promises to be warm and fluffy while the double-sided design is versatile enough for all-year-round use. Plus, its running costs are as low as 4p, making it a cost-effective alternative to central heating. Large enough for two adults, the remote control and cable are fully detachable.

Buy now

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ300UK: Was £429.99, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s a 30 per cent saving up for grabs on Shark’s cordless vacuum cleaner right now for the Spring Sale. Flexible and lightweight, it boasts up to 60 minutes of run time, 50 per cent more suction compared to its predecessor and enhanced powerfins that are engineered to pick up more hairs. Plus, the cleaner is complete with a motorised pet tool, crevice tool and multi-surface tool for extra versatility.

Buy now

Ninja foodi health grill, flat plate and air fryer: Was £299.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Elevating your meal times, Ninja’s air fryer boasts seven cooking functions, two grill plates and a 3.2l capacity. Saving you up to 45 per cent on energy bills, the appliance uses up to 75 per cent less fat using the air frying function. Helping you rustle up everything from cakes and chargrilled vegetables to roasted chicken and pancakes, the two interchangeable grill plates allow for more versatility with your cooking, while the powered grill plate is ideal for sauteing and searing. Right now, you can save just over 20 per cent.

Buy now

Simba hybrid pillow: Was £109, now £81.75, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Reduced by 25 per cent in Amazon’s Spring Sale, Simba’s hybrid pillow seriously impressed our reviewer in their round-up of the best pillows. “Of all the pillows we tested – from the £300 down fills to the very best memory foam – this is the pillow we sleep on every night,” they said. Touted to be suitable for every type of sleeper, it has the loft and comfort of a feather fill while the Nasa-derived technology keeps you warm or cool while you sleep.

Buy now

Eufy Clean by Anker robovac G40+ robot vacuum cleaner: Was £449.99, now £289.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Making light work of your floors, Eufy’s robot vacuum cleaner is discounted by nearly 40 per cent. Its practical design features a 3.2l dust bag that effectively filtrates while the strong suction picks up food particles and dust. Unlike some robot vacuum cleaners, Eufy’s model gets to work with minimal noise while the accompanying app allows you to control it from wherever you are.

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine: Was £150, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Get your caffeine fix in Amazon’s Spring Sale with this 50 per cent saving on Nespresso’s vertuo plus coffee machine. Better still, in our review of the appliance, our tester had plenty of praise. “The user interface is so simple, no one could fail to work it, and each pod is so cleverly set up with its own brewing info, coffee is perfect every time which proves a boon in a busy workspace, home office or family kitchen,” they said.

Buy now

Simba hybrid mattress, king: Was £1,249, now £749.40, Amazon.co.uk

(Simba Sleep)

Discounted by 40 per cent, now’s the time to invest in a coveted Simba mattress. One of our favourite sleep brands, Simba’s hybrid design is one of its most popular – and our reviewer thought it was worth the money. It gave them “an instant and cloud-like balance of comfort and support right up to the edges” and they recomended it for every type of sleeper, from “medium firmness fans, side and front sleepers, back pain sufferers and people who get hot at night.”

Buy now

Tefal easyfry nine-in-one air fryer oven: Was £219.99, now £126.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With more than 40 per cent off, Tefal’s easyfry air fryer oven is easily one of the best air fryer deals we’ve seen so far. Boasting nine functions and eight pre-loaded programs including dehydrate, roast, bake, toast, boil and grill, the 11l appliance is an energy-efficient alternative to your usual oven. Plus, it comes with a host of accessories to streamline your culinary experience, from a drip tray and rotisserie fork to dehydrating racks and a grill plate.

Buy now

Flymo easistore 380R: £116.52, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Earning a spot in our round-up of the best lawnmowers, Flymo’s easistore mower features a rear roller that laid a “discernible stripe on our [tester’s] lawn, while the compact design allowed us to cut close to hard borders and also made the mower very easy to move around while cutting.” Reduced by 28 per cent in Amazon’s Spring Sale, the mower is “more than adequate for a smaller garden.” And thanks to its compact size, it will take up minimal space in the garden, garage or shed.

Buy now

Simba hybrid duvet stratos, king: Was £249, now £186.75, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

One of Simba’s most popular products, the hybrid duvet is discounted by 25 per cent in the Spring Sale. Designed to keep you comfortable whatever the weather, the duvet features a temperature regulating stratos layer and a heat dissipating fill so you can use it all-year-round. And with its square quilted design, it claims to be lump and bump free.

Buy now

Le Creuset cast iron casserole dish, 24cm: Was £285, now £138.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Cherished by home cooks for more than a century, you can save just over 50 per cent on Le Creuset’s signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish. With its 24cm size and 4.2l capacity, its family-friendly design will serve between 4-5 people. From quick simmering to slow cooking, rustle up everything from meat or vegetable casseroles, one-pot roasts and pasta to curry, soup and even bread.

Buy now

Shark cordless handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £129.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Shark)

Shark’s highly efficient handheld vacuum promises some serious suction power. From the duster crevice tool to the multi-surface pet tool, you’ll be able to keep everything from upholstery to carpets and floors in tip top condition. Plus, after using the quick charge base, you should be able to enjoy up to eight minutes of seamless usage, while the removable filter is touted as a breeze to clean. And right now, you can save 24 per cent on the nifty appliance.

Buy now

Ninja foodi max multi cooker: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Reduced by 20 per cent, Ninja’s foodi max multi cooker will elevate your mealtimes. Boasting multiple cooking functions, which range from pressure cooking and air frying to slow cooking, steaming, baking, roasting and even dehydrating, it cooks up to 70 per cent faster than traditional methods. Plus, with its 7.5l cooking pot and 4.7l cook and crisp basket, it’s spacious enough for the entire family.

Buy now

Hisense freestanding American fridge freezer: Was £879.99, now £688.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Reduced by 20 per cent in Amazon’s Spring Sale, now’s the time to consider purchasing a fridge freezer. With its 454l capacity, freestanding and stainless steel design, water dispenser function and automatic defrost system, it’s packed with benefits. Plus, electronic touch controls add a smart touch.

Buy now

Tower family size air fryer: Was £69.99, now £48.90, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Your sign to finally invest in an air fryer, Tower’s family size model is reduced by nearly 30 per cent in Amazon’s Spring Sale. Cooking up to 30 per cent faster than a conventional oven, the appliance cooks food using little to no oil, making it not only faster than an oven, but also healthier. Plus, it will help you save up to 70 per cent on your energy bills. From frying and roasting to grilling and baking, its 4.3l capacity is ideal for larger households.

Buy now

Ninja food processor with auto-iQ: Was £99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Reduced by 20 per cent, Ninja’s multipurpose food processor will streamline your food prep. From burgers, salads and sauces to salsas, dough and desserts, the one-touch programs do all the hard graft for you in the kitchen. Durable and powerful with a 850W motor drive, it comes with a 2.1l food processor bowl, chopping blade, dough tool, slicing or grating disk and a recipe guide. Chopping, slicing, grating and mixing with precision, a similar Ninja appliance earned a spot in our round-up of the best food processors.

Buy now

Gtech airram MK2 cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £229.99, now £157.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can save just over 30 per cent on Gtech’s airram MK2 right now in Amazon’s Spring Sale. It’s safe to say our tester was won over by the cordless vacuum’s performance, praising how it cleaned both carpets and hardwood flooring to a “very high standard” in their review. They added that they loved the little extras such as LED lights along the front. “Because of the light stick, it’s easy to handle, and despite the whole cordless vacuum weighing over 3kg it is relatively light to push around,” they said.

Buy now

Instant Pot pro crisp 11-in-1 electric multi cooker: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Discounted by 20 per cent in Amazon’s Spring Sale, Instant Pot’s multi cooker features a useful 11 functions ranging from slow cooking to warming and grilling. Switching from pressure cooking to air frying with ease, the latter function gives your dishes a crispy finish that uses up to 95 per cent less oil compared to deep-frying. Its sleek black design means it will slot seamlessly onto your kitchen counter while the 7.6l capacity lends it to larger households.

Buy now

Bosch cordless combi drill universal: Was £178, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Discounted by more than 30 per cent, Bosch’s cordless combi drill is a worthy addition to your DIY arsenal. The brushless motor is said to be powerful and durable while the robust 13mm metal drill chuck will make light work of your chores. A similar Bosch combination drill earned a spot in our round-up of the best cordless drills where it was dubbed the best day-to-day drill, so you’re in safe hands with the brand.

Buy now

