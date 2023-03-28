Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Amazon Spring Sale – not to be confused with the retailer’s annual Amazon Prime Day event (of which the official date is still under wraps) – is currently in full swing.

One worthy thing to note about this sale is that you won’t actually need to subscribe to Amazon Prime before you can start unlocking deals. That means it’s easier than ever to snap up a discount on hot ticket items across tech, home appliances, household essentials, Apple products, air fryers and more.

With the sale drawing to a close tomorrow at midnight, prices have been taking a nose dive with discounts on the likes of Tefal, Le Creuset, Dyson and more. Also starring on that list of leading brands is Shark – so should your once trusty vacuum cleaner have lost its oomph, now is the time to hoover up a bargain.

While Shark’s cordless anti hair wrap cordless stick vacuum cleaner had already seen a sizable price cut, the pricey dust buster has now benefited from an even bigger price reduction which means it is now somewhat more within reach.

From battery life to cleaning specs, here is everything you need to know about Shark’s anti hair wrap cordless stick vacuum cleaner.

Shark anti hair wrap cordless stick vacuum cleaner: Was £349.99, now £193.06, Amazon.co.uk

If you share a home with four-legged friends, it’s quite likely you’re familiar with the struggle of keeping pet fluff and hair somewhat under control. Featuring a crevice and upholstery tool along with the brand’s anti hair wrap technology – which prevents hair from getting tangled up in the brush roll – this model could help.

When it comes to cleaning ability, the brand’s flexology wand is billed for being able to reach more difficult spots, such as underneath the sofa, to make your chores that much easier. It should also make it simpler to fold and keep out of the way when not in use.

Plus, you can also switch between a stick and handheld model when it comes to reaching elevated areas – think staircases and upholstery – and should cleaning certain areas ever call for it, you can go for extra power and oomph with the boost trigger.

Helpfully for those of us who have allergies, this cordless model features an anti-allergen complete seal which is said to prevent dust and allergens from escaping into your home. When it comes to battery life, you can expect a 40 minute cleaning session which should be plenty.

