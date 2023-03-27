Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When it comes to bagging a bargain during Amazon’s Spring Sale, whether you’re looking for a new air fryer, mattress, laptop or vacuum cleaner, the event offers an ideal opportunity to save cash on pricier purchases.

It’s also a brilliant time to stock up on household essentials, should you need cleaning products, nappies, pet food or other weekly staples. Run don’t walk, but you do have some time to make your purchases, as Amazon’s current shopping extravaganza is running from Monday 27 until Wednesday 29 March.

During the event, you can expect reductions on big and small items alike. Think money off popular dishwasher tablets and discounts on famous washing brands such as Calgon, Glade, Fairy and Always.

While these may not seem like the most glamorous of items to purchase during sale season, they’re products most of us require in our homes. Given the current cost-of-living crisis, it’s worth snapping up these items at a discounted price.

If you’re waiting to fill your cupboards with cut-price household essentials, we’ve rounded up our top picks from the Amazon Spring Sale 2023, ready for you to add them to your basket.

Glade aromatherapy reed diffuser, moment of zen: Was £12, now £5.10, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Zen out for less, thanks to this Glade aromatherapy reed diffuser, discounted by 58 per cent in Amazon’s Spring Sale. With a dual blend of French lavender and sandalwood, you can easily de-stress with this in your room. The aromatherapy oil diffuser sticks are free of parabens, phthalates, nitro musk, dye and artifcial colours, and will last for up to 45 days.

Buy now

Finish ultimate infinity shine dishwasher tablets bulk (100 tablets): Was £30, now £15.85, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Enjoy 47 per cent off these dishwasher tablets in the Amazon Spring Sale, saving money and the planet, as these tablets are said to be just as effective on an eco cycle. There’s no need to pre-rinse, and all types of food residue are said to be successfully broken up, thanks to Finish’s powerful formula featuring protector shield technology.

Buy now

AirWick air freshener freshmatic pure auto spray bundle: Was £22.50, now £17.34, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Grab 23 per cent off this air freshener bundle from AirWick, which contains a ‘spring delight’ kit featuring a pure freshmatic max device with a refill and batteries included (that’s a steal in itself, if we’re honest). The pack also includes a refill for each of the spring delight, cherry blossom, and pure soft cotton scents. Enjoy up to 60 days of continuous fragrance with each refill – plus the added benefit of scooping a deal.

Buy now

Fairy non-bio platinum pods, washing liquid laundry detergent tablets: Was £36, now £26.09, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Buying named brands really can be a luxury, so if you fancy splashing out on some Fairy non-bio platinum pods, Amazon’s Spring Sale is the time to do it. With 28 per cent off, you can enjoy Fairy’s best softness and extra stain removal for squeaky-clean laundry.

Yaheetech massage table portable beauty bed: Was £119.99, now £75.64, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Sit back and relax – literally – with this spa bed, which is said to be easy to assemble. Supported by beech-wood legs, it’s claimed to be strong and sturdy (holding a maxium of 250kg), and it’s stylish, too. Designed in three sections, the folding couch can be used for a home massage or a beauty clinic if you work from home or fancy creating a spa day in your house. With an adjustable height feature, headrest, hand pallet and armrests, you can now save 37 per cent on the price.

Buy now

Calgon 3-in-1 water-softener tablets (pack of 75), Was £18.60, now £13, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Nothing sounds better than limescale protection – nothing but limescale protection with 30 per cent off, that is. Calgon, the UK’s famed water-softener brand is also partaking in Amazon’s Spring Sale, offering a substantial discount on its three-in-one tablets. The brand says that not only will these bad boys help prolong the life of your washing machine, they will also protect against residue as well as limescale and eliminate bad odours, too.

Buy now

Always discreet incontinence pants for women, medium, plus (pack of 36 pants): Was £36, now £27.20, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Feminine hygiene products are another unexpected expense but you can enjoy discounts across a variety of Always products during Amazon’s Spring Sale – including these incontinence pants. If you suffer from bladder weakness, these feature the brand’s RapidDry and OdourLock technologies to help keep you dry and comfortable. With a flexible core and cotton-like fabric, the brand claims they are really comfortable to wear, too. You can currently save 24 per cent on the price.

Buy now

