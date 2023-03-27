Amazon Spring Sale 2023 – live: The best deals to expect on air fryers, Apple and more
The latest updates on the Amazon Spring Sale and the deals to get excited about on Shark, Ninja and more
Hands up, who’s ready to pick up a deal? The Amazon Spring Sale starts in just a few hours’ time, and we’re anticipating significant discounts on all the best bits of tech, including Apple gadgets, TVs, laptops and Amazon’s own-brand devices, as well as home and kitchen appliances, household essentials, and yes, air fryers.
The shopping bonanza, which is the third sales event Amazon has hosted in the space of 12 months, will last longer than Amazon Prime Day, and will be open to everyone – not just Prime subscribers.
The whole shebang kicks off today at 6pm BST and will end at midnight on Wednesday 29 March. To give you a helping hand, we’ll be here on this liveblog throughout the entirety of the event, cherry-picking all the best deals available. You won’t find any duds. So, sit back, stay tuned and watch as the bargains roll in.
The Amazon Echo Dot is already discounted ahead of the Spring Sale
Amazon Echo Dot, 5th gen: Was £54.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk
Amazon has already discounted its latest Amazon Echo Dot by 45 per cent ahead of the Amazon Spring Sale. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the latest smart speaker. It features better audio, a temperature sensor (so it can tell you the temperature in the room and run routines based on it), as well as an accelerometer, so you can tap the top to pause music. Because it’s an Alexa device, you can ask it questions, play games, set timers and more, just like any other Amazon Echo.
Best Amazon devices deals to expect in the Spring Sale
Given that the Spring Sale is an Amazon event, we’re expecting the most competitive deals to be on its own-brand devices, from Echo speakers to Fire tablets and Kindle e-readers.
To help take the stress out of the sales saga, our crack team of shopping experts will be here, rounding up the best savings on Amazon gadgets throughout the Spring Sale, to bring you the best of the bunch.
Ensure you don’t miss out by bookmarking our guide to the best Amazon devices deals below, which will be continuously updated. We’ll highlight the best deals here, too.
The Amazon Spring Sale starts today
Good morning, deal hunters!
The day has come. In less than seven hours, the Amazon Spring Sale event is going to start, and you’ll be able to cop bargains on everything from tech to household essentials. We’ll be here throughout the three-day event, sniffing out the cream of the crop.
But what is the Amazon Spring Sale? It’s a new, never-before held sales event that precedes Amazon Prime Day, except it’s longer and less exclusive. Unlike Prime Day, the Spring Sale is accessible to anyone with an Amazon account, meaning you don’t need to be a Prime member to shop the deals.
For more, have a read of our explainer below. Until things kick off at 6pm, we’ll be on hand rounding up everything you need to know and spotting the best early Spring Sale deals.
