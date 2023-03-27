Get ready to bag a bargain (The Independent)

Hands up, who’s ready to pick up a deal? The Amazon Spring Sale starts in just a few hours’ time, and we’re anticipating significant discounts on all the best bits of tech, including Apple gadgets, TVs, laptops and Amazon’s own-brand devices, as well as home and kitchen appliances, household essentials, and yes, air fryers.

The shopping bonanza, which is the third sales event Amazon has hosted in the space of 12 months, will last longer than Amazon Prime Day, and will be open to everyone – not just Prime subscribers.

The whole shebang kicks off today at 6pm BST and will end at midnight on Wednesday 29 March. To give you a helping hand, we’ll be here on this liveblog throughout the entirety of the event, cherry-picking all the best deals available. You won’t find any duds. So, sit back, stay tuned and watch as the bargains roll in.