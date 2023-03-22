Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When it comes to bagging a bargain, Amazon Prime Day is an annual sales extravaganza serving up savings across all shopping categories. Whether you’re looking for a new air fryer, mattress, laptop or vacuum cleaner, the event offers an ideal opportunity to save cash on pricier purchases.

It’s also a brilliant time to stock up on household essentials, should you need cleaning products, nappies, pet food or other weekly staples. So we are very excited to hear that Amazon has announced its Spring Sale will kick off next week. That’s right, this shopping bonanza is scheduled to run from Monday 27 until Wednesday 29 March.

When it’s here, you can expect reductions on big and small items alike. Think money off popular dishwasher tablets and discounts on famous washing brands like Comfort, Finish, Persil and Vanish.

If you’re waiting to fill your cupboards with cut-price household essentials, we’ve got the lowdown on all we know about Amazon Spring Sale 2023, plus a few deals to snap up now.

What is Amazon Spring Sale?

Amazon Spring Sale is a two-day sales event during which thousands of products are reduced. If we are to go by previous Prime Years, famous brands to be included could span across Apple, Dyson, Shark, Ninja and more. The good news is that, unlike Prime Day, you don’t need to be a Prime member to shop the deals during the Spring Sale.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

It’s not yet been announced by the online retailer when Amazon Prime Day 2023 will land. Last year, Prime Day 2022 happened in mid-July, which is traditionally the time of year we’d see this sales event appear.

The dates were a bit different for 2020 and 2021, with Amazon Prime Day happening in October and June respectively, due to the pandemic and the Olympics.

Is the Amazon Spring Sale replacing Prime Day?

No, the Spring Sale is an additional bonus event.

While we aren’t yet sure when prime Day 2022 will occur, we can tell you it’s usually a 48-hour bargain extravaganza spanning across a Monday and Tuesday. If we were to base our prediction on previous Prime Day sales, we’d guess it could happen on either 10-11 July, or 17-18 July. But, nothing has been confirmed yet and we will bring you the fixed date as soon as we hear the news.

What were the best Prime Day household essentials deals last year?

During last year’s Prime Day event, several big-name household essential buys were reduced, including a multi-pack of Persil non bio fabric cleaning washing powder reduced by 40 per cent (£23.62, Amazon.co.uk).

There was also 24 per cent off WaterWipes original plastic-free baby wipes (from £13.99, Amazon.co.uk), while the Flash powermop floor cleaner starter kit (£32, Amazon.co.uk) came with a 42 per cent saving during the annual sales event.

Meanwhile, a multi-pack of Fairy maxpower washing up liquid (£28.20, Amazon.co.uk) was sliced in price by 23 per cent.

What household essentials deals can we expect to see in Amazon’s Spring Sale?

In line with last year’s Prime Day savings, we think it’s safe to expect huge savings across household essentials, including dishwasher tablets, washing powder, pet food, nappies, baby wipes and more.

If you just can’t wait for the sale to begin though, we’ve even found a few Amazon deals that you can snap up in the meantime.

Best household essential deals to shop ahead of the Spring Sale

Finish all-in-one dishwasher tablets: Was £26, now £10.71, Amazon.co.uk

This pack of 90 lemon-scented dishwasher tablets is currently reduced by a whopping £16 – that’s similar to the saving offered during Amazon Prime Day 2022. Created to look after glass and silverware as well as crockery, the tablets are designed to target stains and soak off food. By snapping up this saving, one tablet works out at about 10p too.

Gourmet Wet Cat Food Pouches in Gravy: Was £22.23, now £16.70, Amazon.co.uk

There’s 25 per cent off the price of this pet food pack, which includes 40 pouches. Your cat can feast on a purr-fect choice of duck, fish, turkey or lamb. Each individually wrapped pouch contains the food in gravy, and this food is designed for adult cats aged 1-7.

Fairy non-bio washing powder, 130 wash pack: Was £35.75, now £31.88, Amazon.co.uk

This family pack of Fairy non-bio washing powder currently has 11 per cent off, which is a welcome saving when calculating your monthly budget. The laundry detergent is designed for sensitive skin, so it can be used for both little ones and adults alike.

The Lab Co. darks laundry detergent: Was £12, now £8.37, Amazon.co.uk

If you love a scented laundry detergent, this reduced price The Lab Co. buy currently comes with a 30 per cent saving. Formulated to be used when washing dark clothes and billed as being eco-friendly, the fragrance encompasses lavender, eucalyptus and orange rind. Vegan-friendly too, it’s been created to cleanse and condition clothing.

