Having kicked off yesterday evening, the Amazon Spring Sale is in full swing – but don’t worry, there’s still plenty of time to snap up a deal, with discounts dropping until Wednesday 29 March.

Much like the mamouth shopping event Amazon Prime Day, it’s the perfect time to save on home appliances, big-ticket tech (including Apple products), household essentials and everything in between, with savings so far including a discounted Echo dot 5th gen and a better-than-half-price deal on a Nespresso coffee machine.

As dedicated deal hunters, we tend to have the most coveted products on our radar throughout sales events, and we’ve spotted a deal on Le Creuset that is well worth a look. Now half price (well, nearly) in the sale, you can save 49 per cent on the brand’s famous cast iron cookware.

The French brand’s cast iron casserole dish has taken on family-heirloom status in many people’s homes, but cookware like this doesn’t come cheap. Which is why a humongous £100 saving is not to be sniffed at.

To find out whether this is a deal you don’t want to miss, here is everything you need to know about the classic cookware.

Le Creuset enamelled cast iron round casserole dish. Was £225, now £115.33, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Unmistakably Le Creuset in its design, the brand’s cast iron casserole dish is suitable for one-pot meals and can be used on any cooking surface. This means whether you plan on grilling, cooking in the oven or over the hob (including induction hobs), you’re all set.

With its cast iron body, it’s billed for cooking food evenly and, with its fairly capacious size of 2.4l, should be plenty big enough to serve two or three portions. Designed with heat retention in mind, the cast iron dish should also help with slowing down the rate at which your dinner gets cold (perfect when it comes to dipping back in for seconds).

As far as cooking abilities go, the lid fits tightly, which should help lock in moisture and improve flavour. It lends itself to simmering and slow cooking, and even making bread. Easy-grip handles will come in handy, and when it comes to cleaning, you can bung it in the dishwasher with no worries about damage. Available in a number of colourways, it is worth noting the discounts aren’t quite as sizable across the range.

Buy now

