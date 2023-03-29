Electric blanket now half price thanks to Amazon’s Spring Sale

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re looking to bag a bargain, the good news is now’s the time to shop – as Amazon’s Spring Sale 2023 is in full swing. This online sales extravaganza started on Monday at 6pm and is running until midnight tonight (29 March), so there’s still plenty of opportunities for finding big reductions.

Whether you’re looking to stock up on household essentials such as dishwasher tablets or fancy buying a new air fryer, there are savings to spot across all shopping categories. Here at IndyBest, we’re keeping a keen eye on the best deals on everything from TVs and laptops to tech, Amazon devices, and home appliances.

Plus, you can follow our Spring Sale live blog to see the latest price drops as they land.

Even though spring has sprung, electric blankets are still a popular purchase, because they can keep you cosy during chilly nights for less cash than switching on the heating. As the cost-of-living crisis continues, practical, energy-efficient purchases are a priority.

So, we were pleased to spot a saving of almost 50 per cent on an electric blanket in Amazon’s Spring Sale. Read on for everything we know about this cosy, cost-cutting buy.

Cosi Home heated throw electric blanket: Was £99.99, now £50.94, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s now 49 per cent off the price of this Cosi Home heated throw electric blanket, with the almost half-price saving taking the cost right down to just over £50. This electric blanket comes complete with nine heat settings and a nine-hour timer, while an automatic cut-off function ensures it will switch off after a set amount of time. The remote control and cable are completely detachable, too.

Heating elements are found throughout the throw, so you can snuggle up and keep cosy during all seasons. Plus, the extra-large 160cm x 130cm fleece blanket is big enough for two people, and we think the grey shade would work well with different decor and bedding options. From a practicality point of view, Amazon estimated in November 2022 that this electric blanket costs as little as 4p per hour to use.

