The summer sales are officially underway and we’ve not been disappointed so far – from the giant John Lewis event across tech, fashion and more, to Zara offering up to 50 per cent off its lines.

Now, fashion label Boden – a favourite of Kate Middleton – has launched a huge sale with offers across women’s, men’s, children’s and baby clothing.

The savings span more than 1,500 pieces, so whether you’re after a floaty summer dress, a new shirt, sandals or a statement knit, there’s no better time to browse the site.

To save you endless scrolling and help refine your shopping list, we’ve scoured through the discounts to bring you an edit of some of the best pieces to purchase right now.

One item in particular that caught our eye is a previously sold-out blue cardigan worn by the Duchess herself. Kate’s blue knit is currently half price, but we predict a sell-out (again), so you better be quick.

From sunglasses and yellow mules to linen dresses and men’s grandad shirts, here’s everything we’re adding to our basket.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Boden abercorn scallop cardigan: Was £70, now £37.50, Boden.co.uk

(Boden)

The exact cardi worn by Kate, this pretty pale blue knit is bang on-trend with its scalloped detailing that elevates the classic style. Whether paired with denim jeans or worn over a dress come summer, it’s a great all-rounder. Made from a luxurious blend of merino wool and cotton, the piece is designed to feel lightweight yet still warming – lending it to layering during the colder months.

Boden Carrie linen shirt dress: Was £98, now £68.60, Boden.co.uk

(Boden)

Easy, breezy linen is an enduring summer trend year in, year out, and this utility-inspired dress is a classic take. It has a smart feel owing to two chest pockets and button detailing down the front, while the waist tie helps create a flattering silhouette.

Boden Elise heeled mules, daffodil: Was £98, now £49, Boden.co.uk

(Boden )

Sashay into summer with these striking yellow shoes that are currently half price in the Boden sale. Easily dressed up or down, these block-heeled, 6cm mules will prove a versatile choice. The slip-ons boast soft suede straps with padded soles, helping ensure all-day comfort. Pair with a white or neutral dress, like the Carrie piece above, and let the shoes do the talking.

Boden the silk shirt, ivory: Was £98, now £68.60, Boden.co.uk

(Boden)

A firm favourite in Holly Willoughby’s wardrobe, this versatile shirt looks just as good tucked into skirts as it does with trousers or jeans. Made from 100 per cent silk, the relaxed fit is paired with a smart collar and hidden button-up front, while the full-length sleeves can be rolled up for a more casual look.

Boden como sunglasses, tortoiseshell: Was £70, now £49, Boden.co.uk

(Boden)

Making us wistful for a holiday, you can save £20 on this pair of very chic tortoiseshell sunglasses in Boden’s sale. Stylish and oversized, the large lenses are emphasised by the slim frames that have a Seventies feel to them. The brand claims they are ultra comfortable and lightweight, making them the perfect accessory for summer days.

Boden turn up jeans, indigo: Was £75, now £52.50, Boden.co.uk

(Boden)

A wardrobe failsafe, you can’t go wrong with a pair of dark denim jeans. These ones from Boden are designed with a little stretch for comfort and boast a classic straight-leg fit that sits naturally on the waist. Statement details come in the form of fixed cuffs and a five-pocket design. Now reduced by 30 per cent, there’s no better time to snap them up.

Boden grandad collar pique shirt: Was £50, now £35, Boden.co.uk

(Boden)

Versatile and timeless, this grandad-style shirt is a soon-to-be wardrobe staple. Made from striped pique cotton, it boasts a subtly textured finish that’s still comfortable to wear while the front pocket adds nice detailing. Available in sizes ranging from S to XL, add it to your basket while it’s reduced by 30 per cent.

Boden girls’ frill strap dress: Was £34, now £17, Boden.co.uk

(Boden)

Inject some fun and colour into your little one’s wardrobe with this airy summer dress. The bold gingham print is awarded extra detail with the frilly straps while the pockets on the side add a practical touch. Made from breathable cotton and fully lined, it’s sure to be ideal for the warmer months.

Boden boys’ sea animals applique T-shirt: Was £19, now £11.40, Boden.co.uk

(Boden)

Taking inspiration from the ocean, this Boden top for boys features a bold turtle print and is perfect for summer. Made from 100 per cent cotton and with a classic round neck and short sleeves, the stripey jersey design is contrasted with the graphic.

