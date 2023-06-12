Father’s Day Gifts: Celebrate Dad and Save Money with these Top Deals

Father’s Day UK is on Sunday 18th June. So, with just over a week to go, there’s still plenty of time to select that perfect gift. As with all special occasions, showing appreciation doesn’t have to break the bank. Whether you’re purchasing a Father’s Day present for your dad, grandad or partner, you won’t want to miss these deals. Our team have also hand-tested every promo code and offer, so you can save time as well as money whilst shopping online.

Father’s Day is all about gratitude. And what better way to show your thanks than with a personalised present. Not On The High Street have thousands of hand-crafted items sold by small businesses and individual sellers. Get 15 per cent off your first order with our Not On The High Street discount code . Or perhaps the man in your life is more of a beer-lover. Why not treat him to his own beer keg and get £50 off with our Beer Hawk promo code ? For those in need of some Father’s Day gift inspiration, John Lewis have you covered . With a whole section dedicated to Father’s Day presents you’ll easily find the perfect item to suit your budget.

Purchasing gifts for anyone can be an overwhelming process - especially if you’re sticking to a budget. That’s why we’ve helped narrow down the best gift possible. Enjoy big savings whilst still treating your dad to something they’ll love, whatever their interests. From clothing to tech, our team have found the best voucher codes on the market to save you huge amounts of money. Check out our top Father’s Day gift deals today for guaranteed smiles all around.

6 unmissable Father’s Day gift deals:

John Lewis

When it comes to department stores, no one does it better than John Lewis. Ideal for those looking for premium quality, affordable prices and a varied selection. John Lewis has rounded up their best Father’s Day products, including Clinique for Men Energising Skin Kit, Montblanc Explorer Platinum Eau De Parfum and LSA Whiskey Glasses. Become a John Lewis member to save up to 25 per cent, plus a £5 voucher .

JD Sports

For sport and fitness enthusiasts, JD Sports is the place to go. Packed with all the best brands, you can shop Nike, adidas, Under Armour, The North Face and more. Upgrade his gym wardrobe with some new summer essentials or treat him to the latest Air Force 1 trainers. If it’s your first time shopping at JD online, enjoy 10 per cent off everything with our JD Sports discount code.

Funky Pigeon

The go-to for all occasions, Funky Pigeon specialises in personalised gifts and cards. Create the perfect card collage of you together. Or tell him how much he means to you with his own unique mug, calendar, photo frame or keyring. With a huge selection of items to engrave, Funky Pigeon knows how to make Father’s Day even more special. Get your card free of charge with any personalised gift purchase using our Funky Pigeon promo code.

Lego

The ideal gift for big kids, Lego have a fantastic variety of nostalgic Father’s Day sets to choose from. Ranging from PAC-MAN to Star Wars, there are so many themes to choose from you’ll be spoilt for choice. Alternatively, you can find some great sets in the outlet where you can save up to 20% on the RRP . Check out our latest Lego voucher code to find out more.

Curry’s

You can’t go wrong with the latest tech trends when it comes to Father’s Day presents. Curry’s has some great choices to suit all budgets. Whether they are into gaming, music, photography or design, you’ll find it at a shockingly low price. From the Nintendo Switch to the Apple Watch Series 8, you can save hundreds of pounds with one of our Curry’s discount codes.

Not On The High Street

Not On The High Street is a global marketplace offering the best-personalised gifts. No matter how obscure your gift idea, you’ll find it. And, even better, you’ll almost certainly be able to personalise or engrave your item for even more sentimental value. Take advantage of a 15 per cent discount by registering for a new account using our Not On The High Street promo code.

Beer Hawk

Call it stereotypical, but you can’t go wrong with the gift of beer on Father’s Day. But why not make it a little different this year and upgrade to a PerfectDraft bundle? PerfectDraft (formally Beer Hawk) stocks the most popular beer brands, including Stella Artois, Brew Dog and Corona, in keg form. Bundles come with 6L of your chosen beer, meaning your dad can get stuck straight into his favourite pint. Get £50 off keg bundles using our PerfectDraft discount code today.