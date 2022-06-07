Find a gift as extraordinary as him with these Father’s Day deals

Falling on Sunday 19th June, you’ve still got plenty of time left to find the perfect present for the man you consider to be your father figure. Whether it be your dad, grandfather, father-in-law or just your best mate, there are plenty of ways to show how much you love them; maybe a case of their favourite beer to enjoy together, a TV upgrade for the living room for the ultimate viewing experience, or a personalised card for that thoughtful touch.

Whatever it may be, this year, we’ve rounded up some of the best Father’s Day deals on the market, so you can treat them without burning a hole in your back pocket. From tech giants like Samsung and Bose, to online beer shops including the much-loved Beer Hawk, you’ve got a wealth of choice at your fingertips.

Check out our top picks for Father’s Day gifts.

Portal

From the brains behind Meta, previously known as Facebook, comes Portal. Similar in shape and size to a tablet, Portal is designed to be the ultimate portable video calling hub, compatible with Zoom, Whatsapp and Facebook messenger. Its wide-angle lens, hands-free technology and built-in Alexa capabilities allow you to have that in-person experience with your loved ones, even when you’re miles away. For Father’s Day, Portal is offering all customers £100 off when you buy two devices , so you’ll have no problem keeping in touch with your old man.

Samsung

Offering its customers the very best of cutting edge visual and audio technology, Samsung TVs are designed for every room and every occasion. Right now, the retailer is promoting 10% off all TVs and soundbars , so you can upgrade your father’s viewing experience for less this month. From Samsung’s sought-after range of Ultra HD Smart TVs, which provide one of the most immersive visual experiences of the decade, to its cinematic soundbars, which are sure to enhance any audio, Samsung is the perfect place to pick up an unforgettable gift this Father’s Day.

Bose

A leader in wireless and bluetooth enabled speaker technology, Bose is a fantastic gift idea for any music-loving, podcast-listening father in your life. With 50% off in the Bose summer sale , you can pick up noise-cancelling earbuds, high-performance sunglasses complete with in-built speakers, quality portable speakers or a new soundbar for a fraction of the usual retail price. For even more bargains, check out the Bose bundles, where you can buy matching speakers or sunglasses for you and your dad at 10% off.

AO

One of the largest online retailers of tech and household appliances, AO could be your answer to the perfect Father’s Day gift. From things he’d love, including high-definition TVs and cinematic projectors to the things he might need, like a brand spanking new dishwasher, nifty lawnmower or other appliance, take your pick from the best on the market when you shop with AO. Right now, you can enjoy an extra 10% off any appliances in the sale .

Funky Pigeon

No occasion goes by without the perfect card to hand over to your loved one, so why not make it extra thoughtful with a personalised card from Funky Pigeon. With 20% off all card orders and a number of other deals and discounts to enjoy, you can say I love you with more than just words. Add your own photos of special memories to cards, mugs, cushions and more for that extra something special.

Beer Hawk

You can’t go wrong with a selection of the finest craft beers to treat dad on Father’s Day. Luckily, Beer Hawk is home to thousands of the tastiest ales, ciders and other craft beers from around the world. At the moment, the retailer is offering 15% off PerfectDraft kegs so you can get the perfect pour without having to leave the comfort of your own home. Plus, with Beer Hawk’s handy recycling system, you can earn a bonus of £5 for every keg that you return.

For more inspiration and discount codes, take a look through our dedicated Fathers Day deals page.

Our vouchers are typically active for a limited time only and will not last forever. If you find that the discount code you’re looking for is no longer available, we have hundreds of alternatives to browse.