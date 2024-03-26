Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daily deals email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The IndyBest team are always on the lookout for the best deals on mattresses, iPads, wine and vacuum cleaners. Another key category we of course pay attention to is beauty.

And we’ve just spotted a discount that’s guaranteed to brighten your mood and your smile all at once: Hismile’s V34 colour corrector serum has been reduced by an impressive 20 per cent.

Taking over TikTok last year, videos of the serum being used have been viewed hundreds of millions of times, and even Kim Kardashian has revealed she’s a big fan, telling her 362m followers that she’s “obsessed” with its ability to whiten teeth.

Dubbed the “purple shampoo of teeth”, here’s everything you need to know about the dazzling deal.

Read more: Best teeth whitening kits for gleaming gnashers at home

Hismile V34 teeth whitening colour corrector: Was £19, now £15.20, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Designed to help you achieve maximum whiteness, this serum works by utilising colour-correcting technology, just like purple shampoo. Made with a deep purple hue, which is directly opposite yellow on the colour wheel, the brand states that the serum helps to cancel out any yellow undertones and stains, leaving you with a brighter smile.

However, it’s worth noting that this product is a colour corrector and is not designed to replace your everyday dental routine. As such, the brand recommends using V34 in the morning after brushing with your normal toothpaste or before an event to eliminate unwanted yellow undertones on your teeth.

While we haven’t tested this exact product, Hismile’s PAP+ whitening toothpaste did feature in our round-up of the best whitening toothpaste, so you can rest assured that you’re buying from an IndyBest-approved brand. In our review, the tester praised the product for being “gentle” and effectively removed stains “in as little as a few days”.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts and offers on beauty, try the links below:

Looking to brighten your gnashers using another product? Read our review of the best teeth whitening kits