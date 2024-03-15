Silentnight pillows are reduced to just £12 on World Sleep Day

Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

You can never underestimate the power of a really good night’s sleep. When we hit the hay, it’s important that have everything that we need to get some good quality shut-eye. The hours we spend in the land of Nod can go a long way to promoting our health and general well-being, after all.

Today marks World Sleep Day, which is an annual event highlighting the value of drifting off, and what we can do to improve our sleeping habits. With that in mind, now may be the time to think about how to support a better nighttime routine, whether that involves investing in a new mattress, supplements, earbuds for sleep, or perhaps replacing our uncomfortable flat, deflated pillow.

While many factors will affect our sleep, if you are looking for a new pillow, we’ve spotted a deal at Amazon that has brought the price of two Silentnight pillows down to just £12. The ultrabounce pillow can be used alone for soft support or stacked together for those of us who prefer firmer support.

While we haven’t tested this pillow for ourselves, the brand earned a spot in our review of the best, where its air max pillow was dubbed the best budget option. It may also be worth checking out our IndyBest tried and tested review of the best pillows, mattresses and duvets to find the sleep essentials that will be best suited to you and your needs.

For everything you need to know about the Silentnight deal, keep reading.

Silentnight ultrabounce pillows: Was £16.99, now £12, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Aptly named, the Silentnight ultrabounce pillows are touted for their ultra-bouncy feel. What’s more, they’re said to maintain their shape with repeated use, which is owing to the spiral-shaped hollow-fibre filling, so you should expect a good level of comfort and support that lasts.

While we haven’t tried the pillow for ourselves yet, it should also be suitable whether you sleep on your front, your back or your side. You can sleep with one for a softer feel or plump for using two pillows at once, if you’re after a firmer level of support, according to the brand. The pillows can also be popped into the washing machine when they’re due a clean.



