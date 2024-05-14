Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Our home broadband connections are working harder than ever, with everything from our smartphones and laptops to our TVs and tablets demanding more bandwidth and faster download speeds.

Broadband providers have raced to keep up with the increased demand, expanding the UK’s fibre-optic network to reach 95 per cent of homes across the country. Despite improvements, it’s where you live that still mostly determines the best internet speeds you can expect. City-dwellers are more likely to get access to the faster full-fibre broadband, while those in the countryside can expect slower speeds, as some part of the connection will use copper telephone wire.

Thankfully, internet speeds are now faster than ever across the board, so if your home broadband connection is starting to wheeze there’s never been a better time to switch providers and unlock better speeds.

If you’re thinking of making the switch to Virgin Media, The Independent has a range of exclusive discount codes that could save you money on your next broadband deal. We’ve highlighted a few of our top picks below, but be sure to check out the full list of Virgin Media vouchers to find the latest deals on packages available in your area.

Virgin Media discount codes

£100 bill credit and £0 set up fee on select bundles

The most popular Virgin Media voucher scraps the usual £35 set-up fee and credits your account with £100 to get you started. The offer is available on Virgin Media’s M500 fibre broadband package which has an average download speed of 516Mbps, more than enough for several devices streaming in 4K.

£50 in cash when you refer a friend

If you refer a friend to Virgin Media or Virgin Media O2 Volt, you’ll both receive £50 in cash with this code. You’ll be given a unique referral code for your friend to use during sign-up, and the cash money will be whizzed into your account once they’ve used the service for 60 days.

Get M500 broadband for £35 per month

One of Virgin Media’s most popular broadband packages, M500 aims for a solid 500 megabit connection to your home, which is more than enough speed for heavy users, online gamers and gadget-filled homes. This voucher gives you free set-up and brings the monthly cost down to £35.

