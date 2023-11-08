Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fashion brand collaborations are becoming quite commonplace. Across the past few weeks alone, we’ve reported on everything from Ganni x Barbour and Jigsaw x Roksanda to jewellery duo Dawn O’Porter and Rachel Jackson.

But one partnership, in particular, has truly taken us by surprise, as leather-clad high-street label AllSaints has brought in four Royal Ballet dancers to create a capsule edit of the brand’s winter collection – and we want to shop it all.

Bomin Kim, Viola Pantuso, Brayden Gallucci and Joonhyuk Jun are the four ballet-dancers-turned-fashion collection-curators who have swapped their ballet shoes for biker boots. The AllSaints campaign has now been added to the dancers’ long roster of applause-worthy performances, alongside Don Quixote, The Dante Project, The Nutcracker and more.

Pulling on the similarities between AllSaints tougher, grittier style and the dancer’s determination and resilience, leather jackets have been styled with tutus; chunky knitwear with tights, and there’s even an exclusive brand logoed T-shirt, hoodie and tote bag.

Ten per cent of all proceeds from this collection will be donated to The Royal Opera House Covent Garden Foundation. Keep scrolling to see which items our fashion editor is keen to shop.

AllSaints jete Royal Ballet logo charity T-shirt: £55, Allsaints.com

Within the new collection, there’s a T-shirt, hoodie (£99, Allsaints.com) and tote bag (£39, Allsaints.com) featuring both brands’ logos and the graphic partnership design. Made from 100 per cent organic cotton, the T-shirt is sure to be soft and cosy, and comes in both black and white options.

AllSaints tune cropped zip-up leather jacket: £399, Allsaints.com

AllSaints is arguably most famous for its leather jackets, and this style offers a sharp, sleek silhouette. Breaking away from the classic biker look, it’s much smarter in style and made from 100 per cent lamb leather, so this is bound to be a supple pick.

AllSaints Ophelia metallic lace trim maxi dress: £199, Allsaints.com

A slip dress is a staple for fail-safe evening looks, and AllSaints has a whole host to choose from. This is a key piece in The Royal Ballet collection, and the shiny silver number radiates standout style. A low-cut back, spaghetti straps and black lace detailing add to the design, making it a great pick for Christmas parties, dinner dates or even during the day, when paired with a jumper.

AllSaints Vaughan chunky leather boots: £199, Allsaints.com

Biker boots feature heavily in every AllSaints collection, so it’s no surprise to see a pair in this edit. Made from a combination of cow and goat leather, these sturdy and stylish all-black boots should see you through many a season.

AllSaints Jemima star printed wrap-over mini dress: £179, Allsaints.com

This printed dress is certainly a party piece. Crafted from a recycled polyester blend with a velvet-like finish and gold foil stars, the metallic effect sets it apart from any regular LBD.

AllSaints Aurgia zip cuffed slim-fit trousers: £149, Allsaints.com

Combining the smartness of a tailored trouser fabric with a jogging-bottom shape, this style works perfectly for those in-between days. We suggest pairing with biker boots, a jumper and leather jacket for a more laidback look or opt for Chelsea boots and a blazer to add a touch of sophisticated style.

AllSaints Wendel crystal embellished wide jeans: £259, Allsaints.com

Perfect for party-goers and those who prefer a smart-casual style, these crystal embellished jeans are topping our winter wish list. Crafted from a cotton-lyocell blend, we think this composition will offer comfort, while diamantes sparkle and shine across the high-waisted design.

