Want longer, stronger eyelashes? We put the Augustinus Bader eyebrow and lash enhancing serum to the test

The results were rather impressive, and they’re sure to only get better with time

Lauren Cunningham
Thursday 08 December 2022 10:46
Yes, it's expensive, but for good reason

Yes, it’s expensive, but for good reason

(The Independent)

Interest in eyelash serums is at an all-time high, thanks, in part, to the ever-growing number of options, seemingly sudden interest on social media platforms such as TikTok and celebrities touting the beauty products as their answer to fluttery-looking lashes.

While mascara and false lashes can help to give that ultra-long lash effect, many of us are turning to more-natural-looking make-up, with the “no make-up, make-up look” becoming one of the key trends of the year.

Skincare products such as retinol, vitamin C serums and hyaluronic acid are also in no short supply, as many beauty buffs are forgoing foundation to show off their natural skin. And lash and brow serums can be seen to be working in a similar way, accentuating natural features rather than adding layers of lash-coating products – natural beauty is certainly back on the cards.

But it’s no surprise some people are sceptical of these eyelash serums, as how they actually work can seem like a mystery, and they often cost a serious chunk of change as well.

Putting the Augustinus Bader eyebrow and lash enhancing serum to the test, we wanted to see whether it really did work wonders and whether it’s worth the £115 price tag. Keep reading this article to see what we thought.

How we tested

Our tester, although a serious skincare fanatic and beauty journalist, had never tried a lash or brow serum before, meaning their facial hair had never been touched by any lengthening serum. Taking on the challenge of testing this product for 30 days, they smoothed the serum across their lashes and brows every morning and night to see whether it really did deliver the results promised on the packaging, and it’s safe to say they were pretty impressed.

Augustinus Bader eyebrow and lash enhancing serum

  • Size: 8ml
  • For: Eyelashes and eyebrows
  • Key ingredients: TFC8 technology, roselle and safflower extracts, biotin, red winter algae and castor oil

Beauty brand Augustinus Bader is the namesake label founded by a biomedical scientist, physician and world-leading stem cell biology expert. Through his expertise in the body’s capacity to self-heal, his skincare products are made with some of the world’s best ingredients with groundbreaking formulas, and they’ve racked up a huge number of celebrity fans in the process, including Margot Robbie, Salma Hayek and Victoria Beckham.

Design

Looking like a regular mascara at first sight, this eyebrow and lash serum could secretly pass as a much less exciting product. The brand colours are typically blue and gold, but this product is solely in a rose gold metallic case.

Inside, instead of a wand, is a flat pharma-grade synthetic brush with 25-micro bristles at one end that can easily be dragged through the brows or added to the eyelids and gently massaged in.

It only houses 8ml of formula, so it is incredibly costly for just a tiny amount of product, but a little really does go a long way, and the brush has been designed to apply the perfect amount on each application meaning no double-dipping is necessary.

The formula

This is where the price of the product can be explained, as Augustinus Bader doesn’t hold back when it comes to ingredients. After all, it includes Professor Bader’s exclusive patented trigger factor complex, called TFC8, comprised of more than 40 ingredients.

Included in the TFC8 technology are roselle and safflower extracts, which work to increase blood flow to the eyelids, encouraging hair growth and decreasing inflammation, which can lead to hair loss. Biotin helps to boost the production of keratin, improving hair health and strength, red winter algae improves hair density, hyaluronic acid hydrates hair shafts, and castor oil provides fatty acids that support hair to grow thicker, longer and stronger.

So, it’s safe to say there are a lot of high-performing hair-loving ingredients packed into a little bottle, and they’ve been tested by the brand, so can be dubbed irritation- and discolouration-free too.

Let’s also remember that this product is a two-in-one lash and brow serum, meaning it can be used to enhance both areas of the face for a fuller, longer, bushier look.

The application

Thanks to the liquid formula and nimble brush, applying the product was incredibly easy. Use the flatter, wider parts of the brush for the brows and the thinner edges along the lashline before lightly massaging into the hairs.

We used it morning and night on clean, dry skin and found it had no crossover with our other skincare products, meaning you can apply it before or after your other lotions and potions without worry.

When we first started using it, we did feel the product on our eyelashes in a similar way to if you added water onto your eyelids. But, after a few days of use, we quickly forgot about this and noticed no wet, sticky or gloopy sensation at all.

The result

Lash serums tend to yield visible results rather slowly, so four weeks should be your minimum amount of time before casting judgement, which is exactly what we did. At around the three-week mark, we did start to notice that our lashes and brows were thicker and fuller, and the major change we noticed from before using the serum was the significant drop in the number of hairs falling out and regularly shedding.

Now, we could gently tug on our lash and brow hairs and see minimum hairs coming away, compared with before, showing they certainly had a longer life span on the face.

Any gaps in the lashes and brows seem to have cleared up, and brows are certainly much thicker and, therefore darker, but we are yet to notice a dramatic difference in eyelash length yet, although this is likely to occur with continued use.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Augustinus Bader eyebrow and lash enhancing serum

£115 is expensive for any beauty product, but once taking Augustinus Bader’s extremely high level of formulas, scientific testing and ingredients into consideration, the eyebrow and lash enhancing serum’s price tag becomes much more understandable.

We were impressed with our results after 30 days, especially on our eyebrows, which are much thicker, fuller and no longer have any gaps. And our eyelashes are also thicker and fuller and will hopefully see some added length over the next few weeks as well.

It’s incredibly easy to apply, and we saw no discolouration or damage to any of the surrounding areas of the skin. So, if you have the money to spare, appreciate incredibly high-quality products and are looking for fuller, healthier-looking lashes and brows, this is certainly a product worth popping in your basket. Just remember, regular usage is key to see the results.

