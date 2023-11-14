No7 cordless illuminated mirror gold
- Number of settings: Three
- Power source: Rechargeable
- Guarantee: Two years
- Why we love it
- Looks chic
- Easy to use
- Portable
- Take note
- No plug
As much as I liked this make-up mirror, I loathed it, too. For every swipe of foundation I could see with ease, every pore looked enlarged, my moustache was more defined, and I even found a few straggling chin hairs that had clearly been growing for quite some time. So, in some cases, ignorance may be bliss.
The mirror has two sides. One reflects your face in a way any standard mirror might, which makes it a great option for applying make-up, while the other has five times the magnification, perfect for close-up inspecting, plucking or poking.
With three light settings, you can select either a warm or cool white light ring around the edge of both mirrored sides. The cool white (which has both a dim and bright option) seems to show all hairs, pores and fine lines, while the warm white adds a softer glow that doesn’t result in as much over-analysis.
Personally, I found no use for the dim cool white setting because it offers little illumination. Instead, I opted for the warm white when applying make-up, and bright cool white when plucking hairs and inspecting pores.
But one design trait that did leave me perplexed is that a plug wasn’t included in the box. After a thorough search, it seems you will have to provide your own, which is a simple solution for any Apple USB charger owner. Or, you can charge the mirror up using the included USB cable through the back of a computer or laptop.
This will charge the make-up mirror so that the light stays illuminated. After around 30 minutes, you can unplug the device and leave it on any surface, ready to use for a good few days. This, I found, was a big plus when wanting to use the mirror in the bathroom – an area notorious for lacking plug sockets.