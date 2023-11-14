Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There’s a whole host of reasons why waking up in the dark isn’t ideal. Sluggish starts, cold commutes and a strong desire to stay in bed aside, trying to apply make-up in a dimly lit bathroom is incredibly annoying.

I walked out of the house only two days ago, thinking my foundation was nearly flawless when my girlfriend hastily touched up my tidemark. A tell-tale sign of amateur application, a rushed morning routine, or, in my case, a bathroom light that’s no brighter than a firefly.

While the torch on my phone sufficed for a while, the No7 cordless illuminated mirror has since landed on my desk and quite quickly secured a spot on my bathroom cabinet.

It’s this week’s Boots star gift – the retailer is bringing us bi-weekly gifting-focused products dropped in price just before Christmas. So, you’ll be happy to hear this make-up mirror is now just £20.

How we tested

The make-up mirror is available in both gold and silve (Lauren Cunningham)

After weeks of applying my make-up in the dark, bringing this make-up mirror into my morning routine really did make a noticeable difference. After playing around with all three settings, surveying my face and plucking, poking and applying products, keep reading to find out what I loved and loathed.