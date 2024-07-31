As a shopping writer, I can’t gatekeep this lesser-known section of LOOKFANTASTIC

Support truly

LOOKFANTASTIC is my go-to retailer for all things skincare, make-up and haircare, and I, of course, keep an eye out for all the Black Friday and Boxing Day sales. However, what I didn’t expect to find was the brand’s hidden treats of the week deals and, as a shopping expert, I simply cannot gatekeep.

A section of the site that doesn’t get shouted about enough, LOOKFANTASTIC’s treats of the week consist of a whopping 32 pages of deals, with up to 80 per cent off the brands you know and love.

Think La Roche-Posay, Kate Somerville, ghd and more. For me, there a five stand-out deals that I’m keen to snap up right away, one of which will save you more than £140.

With summer finally with us, I’m after light, your skin-but-better essentials and these LOOKFANTASTIC deals are the perfect place to start. Keep reading for the best reductions on SPFs, tinted moisturisers and exfoliating skincare.

La Roche-Posay anthelios UVMune SPF50+ 50ml with travel-size bundle: Was £41.50, now £20.50, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( LOOKFANTASTIC )

This trio of full- and travel-sized suncare essentials will keep your skin protected and glowy in rain or shine. In our original anthelios SPF 50+ review, beauty editor Lucy Partington found the best-seeling formula was “water-like in texture, absorbs quickly and easily into skin, doesn’t look or feel greasy or leave any residue and is traceless when worn underneath make-up”. She added that it “doesn’t leave a chalky finish or white cast either. In short, it’s the ideal sunscreen and that’s why it’s loved so much”.

Kate Somerville exfoliKate on the glow kit: Was £70, now £29, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( LOOKFANTASTIC )

This cult-trio of products will save you more than £40 on the brand’s signature facial exfoliators. It landed a spot in the round-up of the best exfoliators, with the review noting that it delivers an “unrivalled glow”.

It was noted that a “soothing blend of aloe vera, antioxidant vitamin E and honey work to calm any irritation, while rosewood and cinnamon extracts combine to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles”. What’s more, it was awarded an impressive five-star rating.

Morphe glowstunner hydrating tinted moisturiser: Was £18, now £5.40, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( LOOKFANTASTIC )

With the added bonus of having SPF 30 as part of the formula, this Morphe tinted moisturiser is reasonably priced without the added discount. When testing the best tinted moisturisers, beauty writer Helen Wilson-Beevers termed Morphe’s glowstunner the best budget tinted moisturiser, describing it as “not overly matte nor super dewy, this formula sits right in the middle, striking the perfect balance between the two”. She added that it “stayed in place without any smudging, instead fading gently towards the end of the day”. I’m sold.

Mama Mio lucky legs: Was £16, now £6.40, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( LOOKFANTASTIC )

One of our top picks for pregnancies, Mama Mio’s lucky legs promises to help minimise leg puffiness with its cooling gel formula. When reviewed among our pick of the best pregnancy-safe skincare, our tester explained that the gel “was not sticky at all”. The writer added that “applying this with a well-deserved massage on our legs and feet really helped reduce swelling at the end of the day, allowing us to wake up feeling a lot more normal and less elephant-like”. A must-have for any pregnant people struggling with the heat.

Omorovicza the cure: Was £205, now £61, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( LOOKFANTASTIC )

With nine days of ampoules to rejuvenate and de-stress the skin, this skincare system from Omorovicza is a real indulgence, broken down into three phases for exfoliation, skin regeneration and repair. Said to help your complexion look more refined and offer a glow on the go, this set is well worth investing in, particularly while it’s so heavily reduced.

