After the news last week that French beauty brand Sephora would be landing in the UK today (17 October), the wait for beauty buffs is officially over.

Yes, that’s right, the beauty afficionado has finally made its comeback to the UK with an online store – following a 17-year hiatus – bringing with it an impressive range of brands, including those exclusive to Sephora, such as Kat Von D and Makeup by Mario. In our Sephora explainer, we’ve answered all your burning questions about the seminal launch.

It goes without saying that, as a seriously big fish in the beauty sphere, the retailer is always brimming with make-up, haircare, skincare and wellness brands, including everyday and high-end offerings. Perhaps most exciting and seasonal right now is the bundle of beauty advent calendars for 2022 (all four of them), one of which also happens to be among the cheapest we’ve seen this year.

If you do plan on replenishing your beauty cabinet, following the new launch, we have some very good news for you. Ringing in the retailer’s UK comeback is the ‘Sephora is here’ beauty bag, which is free when you spend £120 on the Sephora UK site. Housing 17 beauty products, and worth £200 in total, the bag is brimming with industry-leading brands such as Laura Mercier, Dr Dennis Gross, Milk Makeup and more.

The offer lasts until midnight on 19 October or until stocks last, but with such a buzz around the launch and the coveted selection of products inside, we think it’s bound to sell out fast. Here, we have included links to full-sized versions of some of the best products from the Sephora is here beauty bag.

Olaplex no3 hair perfector, 100ml: £28, Sephora.co.uk

(Olaplex)

From one of the most hyped brands in home haircare, Olaplex is on everyone’s radar for a reason. The brand’s bestselling product and hero for damaged hair is the no3 hair perfector. Designed to be used before applying shampoo, the formula works by strengthening and repairing the bonds in your hair. In our review of Opalex’s range, our reviewer said it “worked wonders” on their split ends and made the hair “visibly more shiny”. Inside Sephora’s beauty bag, you’ll find a 20ml version of the product.

Buy now

Dermalogica special cleansing gel 250ml: £35, Sephora.co.uk

(Dermalogica)

Skincare brand Dermalogica is known for professional-grade formulas, and the special cleansing gel is one of its bestsellers. The formula is soap free and, like all Dermalogica products, PETA certified cruelty-free. The stripped-back cleanser was the top performer in our best face washes for men review, in which our tester said it “foams nicely”. Plus, “a little goes a long way and it left our skin feeling soft and supple.”

Buy now

Milk Makeup rise mascara deluxe: £24, Sephora.co.uk

(Milk Makeup)

Known for vegan, cruelty-free and paraben-free products, you’ll also find “clean” beauty brand Milk Makeup in Sephora’s beauty bag. In a smaller size, the brand’s rise mascara deluxe is ideal for packing in your bag. Perfecting your flutter on the go, the formula is said to create weightless lift and a natural look by lengthening and accentuating the curl of your lashes.

Buy now

Murad retinol youth renewal serum, 30ml: £78.90, Sephora.co.uk

(Murad)

Dipping your toe into the world of retinols? Murad’s retinol youth renewal serum landed a spot in our review of the best retinols for beginners. Housing ingredients to make the skin appear more youthful, owing to both an immediate and long-term dose of retinol, the formula claims to minimise irritation while boasting long-term reduction in the signs of ageing. “It leaves skin more supple and smooth, and improves the appearance of imperfections, such as fine lines and scarring,” our tester said.

Buy now

Dr Dennis Gross extra strength daily peels, 30 applications: £89, Sephora.co.uk

(Dr Dennis Gross)

Give your skin some fast-acting TLC with this two-step treatment from Dr Dennis Gross. Claiming to improve radiance and clarify pores while tackling breakouts, lines and wrinkles – which makes it perfect for combination or oily skin – each application comes in two sachets, which should be used as a two-step process. You’ll find three peel applications inside Sephora’s beauty bag.

Buy now

Laura Mercier ginger blush: £28.50, Sephora.co.uk

(Laura Mercier)

In shade ginger, introduce a flush of colour to your cheeks with Laura Mercier’s sheer and buildable powder blusher. Claiming to last as long as 10 hours for a make-up look that stays put, the compact is perfect for soft and super-pigmented looks.

Buy now

