Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Beauty buffs, rejoice: Sephora is finally returning to the UK this Monday (17 October) to meet all your make-up, skincare and haircare needs.

Home to nearly every cult brand and premium name in the industry, with its gleaming stores and slick online site, the retailer already serves 35 countries worldwide.

After its acquisition last year, the global giant is set to take over the Feelunique website from next week, with plans underway for a physical London store by next spring. As well as being able to shop the retailer’s own much-loved Sephora Collection line, beauty fanatics will be able to stock up on big hitters, including Tarte Cosmetics, ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr, Pat McGrath Labs, Fenty Beauty, Gisou, Glow Recipe, JVN and plenty more.

Adding to the mounting excitement, Sephora has just dropped not one but four new beauty advent calendars for the first time in the UK. Equipping you for your Christmas countdown, the retailer’s flagship festive offering costs just £139, despite having a worth of more than £700 and a total of 34 products inside.

In fact, Sephora’s calendar collection starts from £29.99. From the premium offering to the post-Christmas countdown, here’s your lowdown on Sephora’s must-have beauty advent calendars for 2022.

Read more:

Sephora advent calendar: £139, Feelunique.com

(Sephora)

Price : £139

: £139 Value: £710

£710 Number of days: 25

25 Available: Now

Fronting the calendar range, Sephora’s 25-day advent calendar costs £139 but has an overall value of £710. Setting it apart from other festive offerings, you’ll find 34 products in the drawers, with 17 of them being full size. From an Augustinus Bader cream, Nars orgasm X blush, Too Faced better than sex mascara and Pai skincare face oil, to The Ordinary caffeine solution, Huda Beauty life liner quick ‘n easy and Medik8 hydr8, the calendar is packed with premium names. With haircare, skincare and make-up surprises behind each door, there’ll be something for everyone – whether as a gift to a loved one or an indulgent treat for yourself.

Buy now

Sephora Collection advent calendar: £44.99, Sephora.co.uk – available 18 October

(Sephora)

Price: £44.99

£44.99 Value: N/A

N/A Number of days: 24

24 Available: 18 October

Sephora’s own beauty line, Sephora Collection, is a cult favourite overseas – and if you’ve been dying to get your hands on the range, why not discover some of the best products with this advent calendar, which costs less than £50? Inside, you’ll find 24 products – full-size and mini – spanning make-up, skincare and bath essentials, all packed into a 100 per cent recyclable cardboard box. From its volumising mascara and intense black eyeliner pencil to a brightening eye cream, cleanser, lip liner, face masks, nail file and more, this Sephora festive offering is perfect for counting down to Christmas on a budget this year.

Available 18 October

Sephora premium collection advent calendar: £69.99, Sephora.co.uk – available 18 October

(Sephora)

Price: £69.99

£69.99 Value: N/A

N/A Number of days : 24

: 24 Available: 18 October

You’ll find no mini-size products behind the doors if you opt for Sephora’s premium collection calendar. A curated selection from the retailer’s own beauty line, the festive countdown includes a quartz roller, tweezers, coco hand cleansing gel, coco lip balm, big by definition mascara and firming night cream, to name just a few. More than 20 full-size products for less than £100? Sign us up.

Available 18 October

Sephora post-Christmas advent calendar: £29.99, Sephora.co.uk – available 18 October

(Sephora)

Price: £29.99

£29.99 Value : N/A

: N/A Number of days : 12

: 12 Available: 18 October

Who said advent calendars were merely restricted to the pre-Christmas countdown? Not only is Sephora’s post-Christmas calendar one of the cheapest offerings we’ve seen, its concept is innovative. Serving up mini-size Sephora Collection products to indulge in between Christmas and New Year, you’ll find eyeshadow, blush, hydrator, nail varnish and an eye pencil behind the brightly coloured packaging. It’s safe to say you’ll be glowing while welcoming in 2023.

Available 18 October

Voucher codes

For the latest discount codes on beauty, try the links below:

From where the store will be to what brands will be available, we answer your burning questions about Sephora