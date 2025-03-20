The Ordinary’s anti-ageing bundle saves you 50%

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

We’re big fans of The Ordinary. The brand’s hard-working products frequently land rave reviews from our team of testers thanks to its affordable, ingredient-led formulas that deliver the effects we all crave.

One of the concerns many of us seek to address is ageing, and with many products making big promises to banish fine lines and wrinkles, it can feel hard to know what works best. That’s why we put as many products as possible through their paces to see how claims hold up. Recently, our beauty expert, Sabine Wiesel, for example, reviewed the brand's growth factors 15 per cent serum and noted its “impressive results in very little time.” Sabine put the formula’s efficacy down to “its exclusive cocktail of growth factors working its magic as promised.”

If you’re in the camp of customers looking to inject some youth into your skin, we’ve got the deal for you. Right now, in an online exclusive at Boots, you can save just shy of 50 per cent off some of The Ordinary’s best-selling nighttime products when you buy the nightly skincare set. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Ordinary nightly skincare set with hyaluronic acid and retinal: Worth £33.70, now £16.95, Boots.com

The curated set contains three products that promise to combat the signs of ageing while perking up the skin’s tone and delivering a flush of hydration: hyaluronic acid, retinol and rosehip seed oil.

The retinol got rave reviews from beauty expert, Lucy Partington, praising it for being “the most affordable and effective retinal formula” in her review. Thankfully, “only a pea-sized amount is needed a couple of times a week”, so just one bottle will “last you a few months”.

You’ll also find The Ordinary’s hyaluronic acid serum inside the set, which landed a spot in beauty writer Lucy Smith’s review of the best hyaluronic acids. She wrote that “you probably can’t get a more effective form of HA alone” than you will in this 30ml bottle – which contains five types of hyaluronic acid, broken down as low, medium and high molecular weight varieties.

This skincare stash is almost 50 per cent cheaper than if you were to buy the products separately, making now the perfect opportunity to supercharge your routine.

