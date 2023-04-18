E45 face moisturiser
- Size: 50ml
- For: Dry and sensitive skin
- Suitable for: All skin types, including those with eczema
- Key ingredients : Capric triglyceride, cetearyl alcohol, polyglyceryl-3 rice branate
With a cleanser (£9.99, Boots.com) along with this face cream, the new skincare solutions from E45 make for an incredibly easy and simple routine. While struggling with skin dryness, I put all my other products down in favour of just these two, to avoid any additional irritation, and after just five days, my skin was back to being soft, supple and shiny (in the best way).
The feel
Specifically designed for dry skin, this cream is pretty thick, so a little goes a long way. At only 50ml, I was initially worried it would run out after just a few weeks, but around three weeks in, it looks like it has hardly been touched.
With a silky-smooth texture, it instantly soothes sore patches and absorbs almost instantly into the skin. Although thick, it’s non-greasy and gives an ever so slight sheen of a subtle glow, making it a great base under make-up too.
Housed in a squeezable tube, it’s also incredibly easy to keep clean, so there’s no fear of double-dipping any bacteria into a tub. And just a pea-sized amount is all you need to cover the whole face and neck.
The formula
Suitable for even the most sensitive skin, as well as those with eczema and more, don’t expect any flashy skincare ingredients in this formula. You won’t find any extras such as vitamin C, retinol or even hyaluronic acid hiding in it, in keeping with its gentle credentials.
Capric triglyceride makes up most of the formula (alongside water), which is famous for its gentle moisturisation. Made from coconut oil and glycerin, it’s a lot less scary than it sounds, too.
Cetearyl alcohol is also high on the list, which is actually much more beneficial than the alcohol name makes it sound. In fact, it’s even allowed to be included in some “alcohol-free” branded products and makes a great addition for soft, supple skin, as well as keeping the formula from separating.
Other key ingredients boasting more moisturising effects include rice bran (polyglyceryl-3 rice branate), shea butter (butyrospermum parkii butter), sweet almond oil (prunus amygdalus dulcis oil) and jojoba seed oil (simmondsia chinensis seed oil), which lend the cream its lightweight texture that’s deeply nourishing.
The results
After just five days of using only the E45 face moisturiser day and night alongside a cleanser, my skin was suddenly soft, supple and smooth again. Flakiness was almost entirely gone, redness reduced, and rough patches perished – it gave me a fresh-faced glow back again.
After five days, once my skin was shining again, I re-introduced my vitamin C and No7 serums back into my routine to add those extra ingredients this basic formula lacks. After two weeks, once my skin was back in tip-top shape, I went back to my original skincare routine, keeping this on hand for any dry or sensitive flare-ups that may crop back up over the coming months.