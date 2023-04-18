Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

In my house, E45 is referred to as “bum cream”, for what else tackles nappy rash, sore skin and chaffing with as much care and caution as this bestselling brand? While we may all know it as a basic body care essential, the fail-safe formula is now available for your face.

After 70 years of soothing dry skin, treating eczema, psoriasis and ichthyosis, E45 is a staple in a whole host of homes. Even if you don’t use it every day – being a bit of a boujee beauty buff, I often opt for a body oil or more luxurious-looking lotion – best believe when times get tough and skin gets rough, it’s a penny-pinching solution to soothe almost any skin stress.

So, when the tricky transeasonal period came along – mixing warm spells with wet weather and an overarching cold chill – and my face started to flake, destined for dryness, I didn’t think twice about picking up this moisturiser. And trust me when I say, it does everything you’d hope E45 will do and more.

Of course, it’s not the sexiest of skincare products. The packaging’s more medicinal than the classy-looking Chanel cosmetics or the apothecary aesthetic of Aēsop, but it is cheap, cheerful and it’s what’s on the inside that counts.

Keep reading below to see why I’m now keeping this in my bathroom cupboard – and why you should too.

How we tested

Usually someone with quite hydrated skin, and, if anything, often a little bit greasy, I didn’t know what to do during this dry spell. So when I spotted this product from E45, I was incredibly excited.

While my skin was dry, I don’t have any other skin conditions such as eczema or psoriasis, so, although the cream can be used on skin suffering from these conditions, I can’t comment on it as a treatment. But what I can say is, after using it night and day, alongside only a cleansing balm for two weeks, it rapidly reduced signs of dryness, making me forget about the flakiness and red patches that were peppered across my face.