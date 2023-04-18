Jump to content

This face cream saved my dry skin – and it costs less than £10

It’s not the sexiest of brands, but it sure does work

Lauren Cunningham
Tuesday 18 April 2023 15:12
<p>This latest launch rapidly reduced signs of dryness</p>

This latest launch rapidly reduced signs of dryness

(Lauren Cunningham/iStock/The Independent)

In my house, E45 is referred to as “bum cream”, for what else tackles nappy rash, sore skin and chaffing with as much care and caution as this bestselling brand? While we may all know it as a basic body care essential, the fail-safe formula is now available for your face.

After 70 years of soothing dry skin, treating eczema, psoriasis and ichthyosis, E45 is a staple in a whole host of homes. Even if you don’t use it every day – being a bit of a boujee beauty buff, I often opt for a body oil or more luxurious-looking lotion – best believe when times get tough and skin gets rough, it’s a penny-pinching solution to soothe almost any skin stress.

So, when the tricky transeasonal period came along – mixing warm spells with wet weather and an overarching cold chill – and my face started to flake, destined for dryness, I didn’t think twice about picking up this moisturiser. And trust me when I say, it does everything you’d hope E45 will do and more.

Of course, it’s not the sexiest of skincare products. The packaging’s more medicinal than the classy-looking Chanel cosmetics or the apothecary aesthetic of Aēsop, but it is cheap, cheerful and it’s what’s on the inside that counts.

Keep reading below to see why I’m now keeping this in my bathroom cupboard – and why you should too.

How we tested

Usually someone with quite hydrated skin, and, if anything, often a little bit greasy, I didn’t know what to do during this dry spell. So when I spotted this product from E45, I was incredibly excited.

While my skin was dry, I don’t have any other skin conditions such as eczema or psoriasis, so, although the cream can be used on skin suffering from these conditions, I can’t comment on it as a treatment. But what I can say is, after using it night and day, alongside only a cleansing balm for two weeks, it rapidly reduced signs of dryness, making me forget about the flakiness and red patches that were peppered across my face.

E45 face moisturiser

  • Size: 50ml
  • For: Dry and sensitive skin
  • Suitable for: All skin types, including those with eczema
  • Key ingredients : Capric triglyceride, cetearyl alcohol, polyglyceryl-3 rice branate

With a cleanser (£9.99, Boots.com) along with this face cream, the new skincare solutions from E45 make for an incredibly easy and simple routine. While struggling with skin dryness, I put all my other products down in favour of just these two, to avoid any additional irritation, and after just five days, my skin was back to being soft, supple and shiny (in the best way).

The feel

Specifically designed for dry skin, this cream is pretty thick, so a little goes a long way. At only 50ml, I was initially worried it would run out after just a few weeks, but around three weeks in, it looks like it has hardly been touched.

With a silky-smooth texture, it instantly soothes sore patches and absorbs almost instantly into the skin. Although thick, it’s non-greasy and gives an ever so slight sheen of a subtle glow, making it a great base under make-up too.

Housed in a squeezable tube, it’s also incredibly easy to keep clean, so there’s no fear of double-dipping any bacteria into a tub. And just a pea-sized amount is all you need to cover the whole face and neck.

The formula

Suitable for even the most sensitive skin, as well as those with eczema and more, don’t expect any flashy skincare ingredients in this formula. You won’t find any extras such as vitamin C, retinol or even hyaluronic acid hiding in it, in keeping with its gentle credentials.

Capric triglyceride makes up most of the formula (alongside water), which is famous for its gentle moisturisation. Made from coconut oil and glycerin, it’s a lot less scary than it sounds, too.

Cetearyl alcohol is also high on the list, which is actually much more beneficial than the alcohol name makes it sound. In fact, it’s even allowed to be included in some “alcohol-free” branded products and makes a great addition for soft, supple skin, as well as keeping the formula from separating.

Other key ingredients boasting more moisturising effects include rice bran (polyglyceryl-3 rice branate), shea butter (butyrospermum parkii butter), sweet almond oil (prunus amygdalus dulcis oil) and jojoba seed oil (simmondsia chinensis seed oil), which lend the cream its lightweight texture that’s deeply nourishing.

The results

After just five days of using only the E45 face moisturiser day and night alongside a cleanser, my skin was suddenly soft, supple and smooth again. Flakiness was almost entirely gone, redness reduced, and rough patches perished – it gave me a fresh-faced glow back again.

After five days, once my skin was shining again, I re-introduced my vitamin C and No7 serums back into my routine to add those extra ingredients this basic formula lacks. After two weeks, once my skin was back in tip-top shape, I went back to my original skincare routine, keeping this on hand for any dry or sensitive flare-ups that may crop back up over the coming months.

The verdict: E45 face moisturiser

If you’re struggling with dry or sensitive skin and aren’t sure how to soothe it, I can’t recommend the E45 face moisturiser enough. Take a break from your usual routine and go back to basics with this product (plus the cleanser). It won’t address every issue, but it will sort you out with soft, supple skin almost immediately before you re-introduce your favourite beauty finds.

As a first foray into face products, it’s safe to say I’m impressed with E45’s bargain buy for less than £10. All I ask is that the next product the brand brings out includes an SPF to give that sun protection without compromising on care.

Still looking for a dry-skin saviour? Take a look at our guide to the best moisturisers to buy now

