Online giant Very needs little introduction, stocking a huge range of men’s, women’s and kids’ clothing from a whole host of brands. But you may have missed its new namesake label: Everyday by Very.
Although the e-tailer sells a rather impressive roster of names, including Marc Jacobs, Coach, Vivienne Westwood and many more – and there’s no lack of products on the site – Everyday by Very brings the focus back to the basics.
Jeans, jumpers and T-shirts take centre stage, while boots, beanies and some more-seasonal styles are also available. In true IndyBest fashion, we had to try them all – or as many pieces as we could fit into our wardrobes – to see whether the brand could be our new go-to for everyday essentials.
During the tricky transeasonal time, we opted for layering looks, with denim tucked into knee-high boots, cosy cardigans, coats and more, and styled them into four outfits to get your fashion flair started.
Keep reading below for easy everyday style inspiration or even to copy our whole wardrobe. After all, we’ve done the hard work for you.
How we tested:
To give the new range a good old thorough IndyBest testing, we ordered as many items as we could fit into our wardrobe, building four full outfits, to see how they fared when paired with other everyday essentials.
Examining the feel, look and quality of the fabric, the price of each garment and how well it would work when wearing it day to day, these are the pieces we’ve picked to keep in our closets.
Outfit one: Autumn walk
- Best: For autumn walks
- Coat: Everyday quilted water repellent jacket: £45, Very.co.uk
- Tabard: Everyday knitted crotchet tabard: £28, Very.co.uk
- Jeans: Everyday short Florence high-rise skinny jeans: £22, Very.co.uk
- Boots: Everyday rubber tall leg boots: £45, Very.co.uk
For winter walks, pub lunches and everyday errands, every item in this outfit really impressed our tester. The Everyday rubber tall leg boots (£45, Very.co.uk) were easy to clean, comfortable to walk in and looked just as good walking through fields as they did in any restaurant or even at work. They weren’t waterproof but could handle a slightly drizzly day with ease and worked wonderfully in mud too.
The Everyday short Florence high-rise skinny jeans (£22, Very.co.uk) had a great amount of stretch and fitted our tester really well, so be sure to opt for your usual size. But, please note these are shorter in length, so are best for those 5’3” and below.
Our tester loved the look of the Everyday knitted crotchet tabard (£28, Very.co.uk), but it is incredibly thin (as well as being sleeveless), so isn’t the warmest of knitwear options.
Finally, the Everyday quilted water repellent jacket (£45, Very.co.uk) is certainly an everyday essential. It’s incredibly lightweight, making it perfect for this transeasonal time. Water-repellent and hooded, it kept us dry in sudden downpours and is generous enough in size to layer jumpers, shirts and scarves underneath, too.
Outfit two: Office attire
- Best: For office attire
- Blazer: Everyday jersey single-breasted blazer: £35, Very.co.uk
- T-shirt: Everyday two-pack scoop neck T-shirt: £12, Very.co.uk
- Leggings: Everyday faux-leather leggings: £25, Very.co.uk
- Shoe: Everyday wide-fit tassel loafer: £28, Very.co.uk
If you’re looking for an office-worthy outfit that can work from day to night, this may be the one for you. The Everyday wide-fit tassel loafers (£28, Very.co.uk) were incredibly comfortable and, at less than £30, could be our new everyday office shoe.
The Everyday faux-leather leggings (£25, Very.co.uk) came up small – so be sure to opt for a size larger – and did have the typical faux-leather legging smell, although they looked great once we put them on.
Meanwhile, the Everyday two-pack scoop neck T-shirt (£12, Very.co.uk) was quite a bargain at just £6 per T-shirt.
Topped off with the Everyday jersey single-breasted blazer (£35, Very.co.uk), it was incredibly comfortable yet looked quite chic.
Outfit three: Everyday errands
- Best: For everyday errands
- Cardigan: Everyday knitted super soft ottoman stitch stripe cardigan: £25, Very.co.uk
- T-shirt: Everyday essential V-neck T-shirt: £8, Very.co.uk
- Jeans: Everyday Isabelle high-rise slim-leg jean: £22, Very.co.uk
- Boots: Everyday clean riding boot, £42, Very.co.uk
An everyday outfit for this time of year should be comfortable, cosy and easy to move around in. Simple in design, the Everyday clean riding boots (£42, Very.co.uk) are classic in shape, providing all the warmth of a knee-high with the comfort of a good, sturdy boot. Although, they are slightly small on the calf, so be sure to try them on at home first before taking them outside.
The new Everyday Isabelle high-rise slim-leg jean (£22, Very.co.uk) had a good amount of stretch and was thick enough to wear day in, day out.
Incredibly soft, the Everyday essential V-neck T-shirt (£8, Very.co.uk) works as a failsafe basic buy for all occasions.
However, the Everyday knitted super soft ottoman stitch stripe cardigan (£25, Very.co.uk) was much thinner than we first thought it would be, although it was still incredibly comfy and cosy.
Outfit four: Daytime dress
- Best: Daytime dress
- Dress: Everyday ruffle detail swing mini dress: Was £18, now £16.50, Very.co.uk
- Shoes: Everyday wide-fit tassel loafer: £28, Very.co.uk
For those who love a daytime dress, this Everyday ruffle detail swing mini dress (£16.50 Very.co.uk) is quite the find for a floral frock. As you can see, it came up quite large and fell to around knee length on our tester. While the belt tie did add a bit of definition to the fit, we would recommend pairing it with something a bit bigger to create more of a structured shape. Paired with the same Everyday wide-fit tassel loafers (£28, Very.co.uk) as mentioned above, it’s a fuss-free outfit for days you need to get up and go.
The verdict: Everyday by Very
For casual, comfortable basics, Everyday by Very is well worth a look. With every item under £50, including coats and shoes, its seasonal staples are sure to see you through autumn and winter in style, without breaking the bank. Of course, we don’t expect anyone to shop the whole range, but if you’re after a new trusty blazer, a basic boot or even a simple set of T-shirts, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed with your buy.
Want more seasonal inspiration? We’ve rounded up the best women’s jackets for autumn